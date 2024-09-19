Pablo Rodriguez to sit as an Independent MP after resigning from Trudeau's cabinet
Longtime cabinet minister Pablo Rodriguez will sit as an Independent MP after stepping down as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s transport minister and Quebec Lieutenant, CTV News has confirmed.
On Thursday, Rodriguez is expected to announce he will run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ).
Despite his leadership bid, Rodriguez will remain as an MP.
First elected as an MP in 2004, he was defeated by the NDP’s Paulina Ayala during the Orange Wave.
Rodriguez won his seat back in 2015, and has since served as government house leader and heritage minister.
More details to come.
With files from CTV News’ Spencer Van Dyk.
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTV News in Italy
CTV News in Italy Stolen Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returned after ceremony in Italy
-
-
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
DEVELOPING Hezbollah leader says pager attack crossed a 'red line' as fears of wider war mount
The leader of Hezbollah said Thursday the mass bombing attack in Lebanon on the group’s communications devices was a 'severe blow' and said Israel had crossed a 'red line.' But he vowed the group would emerge stronger and continue its daily strikes into northern Israel.
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
CTV News in Italy Stolen Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returned after ceremony in Italy
A special ceremony at the Canadian Embassy in Rome marked the successful recovery of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill after a two-year search by Ottawa police.
'Put them on the exhaust pipes': Alberta mayor appears to advocate for the killing of feral cats
The mayor of an Alberta city appeared to suggest that residents should use inhumane tactics to deal with feral cats.
Huge python grabs Thai woman in her kitchen, squeezes her two hours before she can be freed
A 64-year-old woman was preparing to do her evening dishes at her home outside Bangkok when she felt a sharp pain in her thigh and looked down to see a huge python taking hold of her.
Ontario police arrest 2 suspects, search for 3 others in door-to-door-sales fraud
Two people have been arrested, and three others are still at large in connection with a door-to-door sales fraud that police said victimized more than 200 people across Ontario.
NASA scientists recreate Mars 'spiders' on Earth for first time
NASA scientists have successfully replicated spider-like shapes found on the surface of Mars in a laboratory setting for the first time.
Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam
An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
-
'Put them on the exhaust pipes': Alberta mayor appears to advocate for the killing of feral cats
The mayor of an Alberta city appeared to suggest that residents should use inhumane tactics to deal with feral cats.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs kicks off provincial election
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has called for a provincial election. Voters will go to the polls on Oct. 21, as prescribed by the province's fixed-date election law.
-
CTV News in Italy
CTV News in Italy Stolen Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returned after ceremony in Italy
A special ceremony at the Canadian Embassy in Rome marked the successful recovery of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill after a two-year search by Ottawa police.
-
In letters to slain girlfriend's family, Thomas Hamp said he thinks weed caused his psychotic break
Thomas Hamp says he believed secret police were out to kidnap, torture, and kill him when he fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Sanche in February of 2022.
-
Ontario police arrest 2 suspects, search for 3 others in door-to-door-sales fraud
Two people have been arrested, and three others are still at large in connection with a door-to-door sales fraud that police said victimized more than 200 people across Ontario.
-
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
-
Woman raped by stepfather as a child tells her story in Kamala Harris campaign ad
A 22-year-old woman who became an abortion rights advocate after she was raped by her stepfather as a child tells her story in a new campaign ad for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
-
Residents of Springfield, Ohio, hunker down and pray for a political firestorm to blow over
In the quiet corners of Springfield, Ohio — out of sight of the drumbeat of politicians and journalists, troopers and newly installed security cameras — the people who live here are taking a breath, praying and attempting to carry on.
-
Mayor of Atlantic City and his wife are charged with beating their daughter
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his wife, La'Quetta, the city's superintendent of schools, have been indicted on child endangerment and other charges for allegedly beating their teenage daughter on numerous occasions, prosecutors said Wednesday.
-
Harris plans a livestream with Oprah Winfrey while Trump is set to address an Israeli-American group
Both major presidential candidates are making appearances Thursday meant to fire up their core supporters, with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participating in a livestream with Oprah Winfrey and Donald Trump attending an event with prominent Jewish donors before addressing a gathering of the Israeli-American Council.
-
Mission specialist for Titan sub owner tells Coast Guard the goal was to 'make dreams come true'
A mission specialist for the company that owned the Titan submersible that imploded last year told the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday that the firm was staffed by competent people who wanted to 'make dreams come true.'
-
First video of Titan submersible wreckage released at public hearing
The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation has released footage showing the wreckage of the Titan submersible as part of the public hearing into the vessel's implosion in June 2023.
-
-
Federal foreign interference inquiry to hear from political party officials today
A federal inquiry into foreign interference is scheduled to hear today from Bloc Quebecois, Green and New Democratic Party officials.
-
Senior civil servant invites provincial counterparts to seek top-secret clearance
Canada's senior public servant has invited his provincial and territorial counterparts to apply for top secret-level security clearance as a way of fostering 'healthy, transparent dialogue' on foreign interference and other threats.
-
Ontario minister and ex-CFL player Neil Lumsden will donate his brain for concussion research
Ontario’s Minister of Sport, Neil Lumsden, will donate his brain to research.
-
American companies advertising MRI services to Manitoba patients
Manitobans are getting another reminder of how long wait times are for diagnostic images.
-
New indoor supervised drug inhalation site to open in Vancouver
Supervised injection sites are saving the lives of drug users everyday, but the same support is not being offered to people who inhale illicit drugs, the head of the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS says.
-
NASA scientists recreate Mars 'spiders' on Earth for first time
NASA scientists have successfully replicated spider-like shapes found on the surface of Mars in a laboratory setting for the first time.
-
Ontario minister and ex-CFL player Neil Lumsden will donate his brain for concussion research
Ontario’s Minister of Sport, Neil Lumsden, will donate his brain to research.
-
Elon Musk boosts fake Trump rally bomb threat and false claims about the election
Elon Musk is using his social media platform to promote misinformation about the U.S. presidential candidates in the lead up to the November election, amplifying false claims Wednesday about a Trump rally bomb threat and immigrants eating pets in Ohio.
-
Florence Pugh says her body 'went into a bit of trauma' after shaving her head for movie role
British actress Florence Pugh has revealed that shaving her head for her latest movie role was a 'really bizarre' experience that sent her body 'into a bit of trauma.'
-
MrBeast and Amazon sued by competitors from his US$5M reality show over alleged 'unsafe' conditions
MrBeast is accused of creating 'unsafe' employment conditions, including sexual harassment, and misrepresenting contestants' odds at winning his new Amazon reality show's US$5 million grand prize in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by five unnamed participants.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs will stay in jail after bail is denied for a second time
Lawyers for Sean "Diddy Combs asked a judge Wednesday to let him await his sex trafficking trial at his luxury home on an island near Miami Beach, rather than a grim federal jail in Brooklyn.
-
TD CEO to retire next year, takes responsibility for money laundering failures
TD Bank Group, which is mired in a money laundering scandal in the U.S., says chief executive Bharat Masrani will retire next year.
-
Low pay for junior Air Canada pilots poses possible hurdle to proposed deal
Low entry-level pay in the tentative deal between Air Canada and its pilots could be a stumbling block ahead of a union vote on the agreement, some aviators and experts say.
-
Musk's X skirts Brazil ban and returns to some users with change to server access
Some Brazilian users reconnected with X on Wednesday despite the Supreme Court's recent nationwide ban, the result of the social network apparently changing the way its servers are accessed. The reunion may be short-lived, however.
-
How to recoup costs when you travel to an event that gets cancelled
Trips can make lifelong memories when they go off without a hitch, but cancellations and rescheduled events are common because of artist illnesses, poor ticket sales, security threats, unruly weather and natural disasters.
-
Thailand's adorable pygmy hippo Moo Deng has the kind of face that launches a thousand memes
Only a month after Thailand's adorable baby hippo Moo Deng was unveiled on Facebook, her fame became unstoppable.
-
Here are the restaurants in the 2024 Michelin Guide Toronto & Region
The Michelin Guide released its 2024 restaurant selection for the Toronto region Wednesday night. Here are the four new establishments getting a Michelin star:
-
Matthew Tkachuk opens up about the death of his friend Johnny Gaudreau
Matthew Tkachuk estimated that he tells a story about Johnny Gaudreau's exploits, both the on-ice and off-ice variety, to somebody at least once a week.
-
Former Arsenal soccer player arrested for alleged US$800,000 drug smuggling from Thailand
A soccer player who once appeared for Arsenal in the Champions League has been charged in connection with trying to smuggle cannabis worth 600,000 pounds (US$800,000) through a British airport.
-
Ontario minister and ex-CFL player Neil Lumsden will donate his brain for concussion research
Ontario’s Minister of Sport, Neil Lumsden, will donate his brain to research.
-
Woman steals Porsche, runs over owner after responding to Mississauga Auto Trader ad
Video of a brazen daylight auto theft which shows a suspect running over a victim in a stolen luxury SUV has been released by police west of Toronto.
-
Some Ontario EV plants are hitting the brakes. Does that mean Canada's ambitions are under threat?
The plant was expected to produce batteries for a million electric vehicles a year. Once up and running, it was supposed to create hundreds of permanent jobs in a small southeastern Ontario municipality. But two years later, spending on the construction of the Umicore plant has been delayed in what the company calls a "significant worsening of the EV market context."
-
Classic car in the family since 1958 stolen from Winnipeg garage
A Winnipeg man is asking for help after a classic car that has been a part of his family since the 1950s was stolen from his garage.
'Trove of extraordinary fossils' discovered in northern B.C., museum says
Paleontologists from the Royal B.C. Museum have uncovered "a trove of extraordinary fossils" high in the mountains of northern B.C., the museum announced Thursday.
Missing 28-year-old donkey found dead, believed to have been killed by cougar
The search for a missing ancient 28-year-old chocolate donkey ended with a tragic discovery Wednesday.
'The gift they gave us was their service': 50 years since first female troop joined the RCMP
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is celebrating an important milestone in the organization's history: 50 years since the first women joined the force.
Young family from northern Ontario wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
'The right thing to do': Good Samaritan builds new bottle cart for Moncton man who had his stolen
A Good Samaritan in New Brunswick has replaced a man's stolen bottle cart so he can continue to collect cans and bottles in his Moncton neighbourhood.
Oppenheimer star David Krumholtz dishes on his time filming in Winnipeg
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Elusive salamanders make surprising mass appearance in Edmonton area
Edmontonians can count themselves lucky to ever see one tiger salamander, let alone the thousands one local woman says recently descended on her childhood home.
'A nightmare': Nature-goers stranded in B.C. backcountry after bridge washes out
A daytrip to the backcountry turned into a frightening experience for a Vancouver couple this weekend.
B.C. woman reveals greatest life lesson after celebrating 100th birthday
If you take a look to the right of Hilda Duddridge’s 100th birthday cake, you’ll see a sculpture of a smiling girl extending her arms forward.
-
1 dead after Langley crash; Highway 1 eastbound closed
Police have closed Highway 1 eastbound through Langley while they investigate a crash that left a motorcyclist dead early Thursday morning.
-
NDP flips, BC United flops, B.C. Conservatives surge as election campaign approaches
If the lead up to British Columbia's provincial election campaign is any indication of what’s to come, voters should expect the unexpected.
-
Credit cards, passports, licences: Metro Vancouver police find thousands of pieces of stolen mail
New Westminster police believe they uncovered evidence of an identity fraud operation when they found some 8,000 pieces of stolen mail in a home in the city’s Uptown neighbourhood.
-
Victims identified, suspects charged with first-degree murder in double homicide north of Toronto
Police have identified the two men killed in an early Wednesday morning shooting at a park north of Toronto. York Regional Police (YRP) say officers were called to Bayview Park, near Bayview and Lowndes avenues in Keswick, Ont., just before 7:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
-
Toronto's dry September continues. Here's when the rain will return
Toronto saw a record-breaking wet summer, but September has proven to be anything but, with less than five millimetres of rain recorded this month.
-
Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam
An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
-
'Put them on the exhaust pipes': Alberta mayor appears to advocate for the killing of feral cats
The mayor of an Alberta city appeared to suggest that residents should use inhumane tactics to deal with feral cats.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Sept. 13 - 15)
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend.
-
Pressure still on oilsands sector despite silence after greenwashing law: think tank
Canada's oilsands industry remains under pressure to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint, even as companies have clamped down on public communications in the wake of new anti-greenwashing legislation.
-
Here's how long you wait to see an ER doctor at Ottawa hospitals
Statistics from Health Quality Ontario show all five Ottawa hospital emergency rooms exceeded the provincial average for wait times for a first assessment by a doctor in July, which was 2 hours.
-
Eastern Ontario woman loses money in alleged online fraud after receiving pop-up alert on computer, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police are issuing a warning to be on guard against fraudsters, after an 84-year-old eastern Ontario woman had money removed from her bank account in an alleged online fraud.
-
-
-
-
Pablo Rodriguez to announce run for Quebec Liberal Party leadership
The federal Liberals' political lieutenant for Quebec, Pablo Rodriguez, is to make it official on Thursday morning that he will run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ).
-
Pressure still on oilsands sector despite silence after greenwashing law: think tank
Canada's oilsands industry remains under pressure to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint, even as companies have clamped down on public communications in the wake of new anti-greenwashing legislation.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell comes to an end Friday
After four consecutive days with afternoon temperatures in the 20s, a brief cool down is looming.
-
"Disheartening and disconcerting': Smith criticized for 'shared values' comments in provincial address
Premier Danielle Smith is drawing criticism over comments made during her provincial address.
-
-
Halifax Public Libraries reopen Thursday after workers accept new offer
Halifax Public Libraries reopened Thursday after workers accepted a new collective agreement, ending a nearly month-long strike.
-
New freeway between Lower Sackville and Dartmouth, N.S., delayed again
The multi-million-dollar highway connector between Lower Sackville and Dartmouth has been delayed again.
-
'It starts off innocent': Manitoba man loses $185,000 to crypto-romance scam
A Manitoba man is warning others after he fell victim to an elaborate online scam over the summer.
-
NDP caucus chair says ousted MLA treated Manitoba government role as 'side hustle'
Another voice has joined the public war of words between a Manitoba MLA ousted from caucus and the premier who backed the decision to scrap him from the team.
-
'Substantial seizure': $300K worth of stolen vehicles recovered from Winnipeg compound
More than $300,000 worth of stolen vehicles were seized from a Winnipeg compound earlier this month, police announced Wednesday.
-
Executive committee passes purchase of new homeless shelter, council approval required
Regina Executive Committee has passed the purchase of a new building for a low-barrier homeless shelter in Regina.
-
Tornado warning in place for parts of southeast Sask.: Environment Canada
A tornado warning is in place for parts of southeast Saskatchewan on Wednesday evening.
-
Yorkton RCMP seize cocaine in drug trafficking investigation
An ongoing investigation into drug trafficking has resulted in the seizure of cocaine in Yorkton, according to RCMP.
-
Three missing people from Kitchener haven't been seen since Sept. 1
Police are hoping the public can help them locate three missing people from Kitchener.
-
40 people displaced due to fire at Brantford’s largest homeless shelter
A fire broke out Tuesday night at Rosewood House, Brantford’s largest homelessness shelter, leaving 40 residents without a place to stay or the essential services they rely on.
-
Blair residents fear new Amazon facility will bring more noise and traffic
Residents in Blair say they’re concerned with the potential noise and traffic that will come with the newest Amazon fulfilment centre set to open this month.
-
In letters to slain girlfriend's family, Thomas Hamp said he thinks weed caused his psychotic break
Thomas Hamp says he believed secret police were out to kidnap, torture, and kill him when he fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Sanche in February of 2022.
-
Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
-
'I thought I was dead': Man electrocuted, burned at SaskPower hydro dam calls for compensation
May 9, 2022 was the day Blayne McKay thought he was going to die. He called his wife to say goodbye, after getting electrocuted at the SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, about 100 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon.
-
BREAKING Highway 101 remains closed west of Timmins after fatal crash
One person is dead and another is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a commercial and passenger vehicle on Highway 101 west of Timmins on Wednesday afternoon.
-
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
-
Cleanup of chemicals at North Bay airport to begin within weeks
Remediation work at the North Bay Jack Garland Airport is set to begin in the next few weeks.
-
Shooting in London at unknown location
A shooting early Wednesday morning is being investigated by London police after a man showed up at hospital with gunshot wounds — the catch, police don't know where the shooting happened.
-
Sentencing hearing in field party shooting
The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.
-
Children's Museum needs another $1 million to open doors by year's end
The London Children’s Museum says it will not be able to open its new site by the end of the year, as planned, unless it can come up with another $1 million.
-
Brides and vendors claim they were ripped off by Barrie photographer
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
-
Grey County ticket wins half the record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot
Check your lottery tickets because someone who purchased a ticket in Grey County is an overnight multi-millionaire, having won half of the historic lottery jackpot.
-
Two people dead after shooting in Keswick park
York Regional Police say two people are dead after a shooting at a park in the community of Keswick.
-
Vacant building fire on Wyandotte Street East
Windsor firefighters responded to a vacant building fire on Wednesday night.
-
Police seek suspects after $64,000 bank fraud
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in a $64,000 bank fraud investigation.
-
Amherstburg to remove Boblo Island Dock
Amherstburg town council has secured the funding they need to get rid of a historical eye-sore.
-
NDP flips, BC United flops, B.C. Conservatives surge as election campaign approaches
If the lead up to British Columbia's provincial election campaign is any indication of what’s to come, voters should expect the unexpected.
-
'Trove of extraordinary fossils' discovered in northern B.C., museum says
Paleontologists from the Royal B.C. Museum have uncovered "a trove of extraordinary fossils" high in the mountains of northern B.C., the museum announced Thursday.
-
B.C. short-term rental restrictions reducing rents, saving tenants millions: study
A report led by the Canada Research Chair in Urban Governance says restrictions on short-term rentals in British Columbia have reduced rents by 5.7 per cent, saving tenants more than $600 million last year
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Lethbridge couple has car stolen while waiting for an appointment
A Lethbridge couple got a good reminder as to why you should keep your vehicle doors locked at all times.
-
Lethbridge police to hold low-light shooting training exercise Wednesday and Thursday evening
Lethbridge residents who live near the police range can expect to hear plenty of shots fired Wednesday and Thursday.
-
Lethbridge sees spike in encampments, and in support referrals
The City of Lethbridge's encampment response team continues to see a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the summer months.
-
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
-
Car trouble in northern Ontario results in drug bust
Three northern Ontario residents are charged with drug trafficking after the vehicle they were in got stuck along a bush road off Highway 17 on Monday.
-
Sault man charged with threating victim with a hammer
A 50-year-old man in the Sault has been charged following an assault on Saturday that involved the use of a hammer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.