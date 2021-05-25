OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is condemning Belarusian authorities over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist as “outrageous, illegal, and completely unacceptable.”

He said the Canadian government is calling for Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich to be released immediately.

“This was a clear attack on democracy and the freedom of the press,” Trudeau said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We also condemn this kind of dangerous interference in civil aviation. Canada has existing sanctions in place against Belarus and will be examining further options,” he said.

On Monday, the European Union agreed to impose sanctions on Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the country's airspace and airports, amid fury over the situation.

The prime minister said he supports actions from international institutions including NATO and added that Canada stands “in solidarity with our partners in defending journalists all around the globe.”

With a file from The Associated Press.