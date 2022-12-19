Ottawa to attempt confiscating Russian oligarch assets, a first in sanctions regime

PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.

Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives

Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.

Shrimp boats shoved onto land 100 metres from their docks, in December, 2022. (Don Martin)

Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew

By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight, 11 seriously

A flight from Phoenix to Honolulu carrying many people travelling for the holidays encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, sending some unrestrained people and objects flying about the cabin and seriously injuring 11, officials and passengers said.

Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference

Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.

U.S. House: Justice Department 'should' consider criminal charges against Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

  • Russia may expedite launch of next space capsule after leak

    Russia's space corporation Roscosmos said Monday that a coolant leak from a Russian space capsule attached to the International Space Station doesn't require evacuation of its crew, but the agency kept open the possibility of launching a replacement capsule, if needed.

    A Soyuz capsule of the International Space Station (ISS). (Sergei Korsakov, Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)

  • ChatGPT: What is OpenAI's chatbot and what is it used for?

    The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in emerging technologies continues to advance rapidly. San Francisco-based OpenAI made its latest creation, the ChatGPT chatbot, available for free public testing on Nov. 30. A chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts.

