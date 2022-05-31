Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they’re eligible for, says the auditor general.
In a new report issued Tuesday, Auditor General Karen Hogan found that neither the agency nor the department had a “clear and complete picture” of government benefit up-take, and as a result are “failing to improve” the lives of individuals who need the support most.
The benefits reviewed include the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), the Canada Workers Benefit (CWB), the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) and the Canada Learning Bond (CLB).
“Without a comprehensive action plan to better measure benefit take-up, to gather better information on the effectiveness of the department’s and agency’s efforts...the government will continue to struggle with reaching the populations they are targeting to raise awareness of and increase access to benefits meant to improve the lives of low income individuals and families,” Hogan’s report reads.
The auditor general says the CRA and ESDC identified Indigenous Peoples, housing insecure individuals, newcomers to Canada including refugees, people with disabilities, seniors and youth as those who often have modest incomes and face several barriers to receiving benefits.
Barriers include low literacy levels, an inability to communicate in either English or French, a reluctance to disclose personal and financial information, the requirement to file a tax return or provide additional documentation such as a social insurance number, the complexity of the application process, limited access to financial services and geographic location.
In the 2020-21 fiscal year, the government spent more than $18 million on outreach activities to increase awareness of eligible benefits for low-income Canadians but doesn’t have a sense of the funding’s impact.
While most recent estimates of take-up rates show an increase of eligible recipients accessing the CCB, GIS, CLB, and CWB over the last several years, the auditor general notes it’s not an accurate snapshot as it doesn’t account for people who didn’t file their tax return, which is a requirement to access most benefits.
The CLB has the lowest up-take rate, at 42 per cent.
Among her recommendations, Hogan is calling on the CRA, ESDC, and Statistics Canada to establish a joint “prioritization, planning, monitoring, and reporting process” to improve how they measure reception of benefits. All three organizations agreed with the suggestion.
It’s one of four reports Hogan’s office released on Tuesday. Relevant ministers will respond to the findings later Tuesday.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Canada adds Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, to the sanctions list
Canada has imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva, who is reportedly the girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
'I was scared to report it': Active military member speaks out about facing sexual violence
An active member of the Royal Canadian Navy says he is a military sexual assault survivor who wants meaningful change to come from former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour’s report on sexual misconduct in the armed forces.
Closing arguments made in case of Alberta father, son accused of murdering hunters
A father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters defended themselves, their lawyers said during closing statements at trial, while the prosecution argued it was a case of taking the law into one’s own hands.
Hot summer temperatures, big storms to sweep much of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
Do you have to repay CERB? We want to hear from you
Out of the millions of Canadians who received financial aid from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands are now being told they did not qualify for the benefit and are required to repay that money to the Canada Revenue Agency.
B.C.'s minimum wage, the highest of all Canadian provinces, is going up again
The province's lowest-paid workers will soon be seeing more money on their paycheques as British Columbia's minimum wage increases again.
Canada
-
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
-
Hot summer temperatures, big storms to sweep much of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
-
Public barred from listening as another senior Mountie testifies before N.S. shooting inquiry
The second of two senior Mounties is testifying today about his role in the RCMP's response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
Do you have to repay CERB? We want to hear from you
Out of the millions of Canadians who received financial aid from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands are now being told they did not qualify for the benefit and are required to repay that money to the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
Canada's best restaurants list is out for 2022
A marquee list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country.
-
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
World
-
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students -- the start of summer break. Instead, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.
-
Queen's jubilee draws protests and apathy in Commonwealth
After seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the U.K. as a rock in turbulent times. But in Britain's former colonies, many see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers.
-
All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash; autopsies begin
Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal, the airline said Tuesday.
-
Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to FBI
A lawyer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign was acquitted Tuesday of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election.
-
US$2M relic stolen, angel statue beheaded at Brooklyn church
Police say someone busted into the altar at a New York City church, stole a US$2 million gold relic and removed the head from a statue of an angel at some point late last week.
-
Sea feud with China flares as Marcos prepares for presidency
The Philippine government announced Tuesday a new diplomatic protest against China over disputes in the South China Sea, a long-thorny issue that has flared anew as the next Philippine president prepares to take office next month.
Politics
-
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
-
Government failing disabled veterans with delays, long wait times: AG
The federal government is failing to keep its promise to care for veterans, Canada's auditor general declared on Tuesday as she called for a real plan to ensure ill and injured ex-soldiers aren't forced to wait months and years for the support they need.
-
'I was scared to report it': Active military member speaks out about facing sexual violence
An active member of the Royal Canadian Navy says he is a military sexual assault survivor who wants meaningful change to come from former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour’s report on sexual misconduct in the armed forces.
Health
-
Changing our DNA: 'The age of human therapeutic gene editing is here'
In his Harvard lab, geneticist David Liu and his team have invented new ways to repair mutated genes that are less damaging to DNA than prior technologies. One of his lab's innovations is called a base editor, which he used last year to cure progeria in mice.
-
Monkeypox kills 9 in Congo; first death in Nigeria in 2022
Nine people have died of monkeypox in Congo in 2022 while Nigeria has recorded its first death from the disease this year, the countries' health authorities said, even as at least 20 countries continue to grapple with sudden outbreaks not seen in years.
-
Pulse oximeters and COVID: Are they less accurate for Black and Hispanic patients?
Black and Hispanic COVID-19 patients in the U.S. face significantly delayed treatment that may be associated with inaccurate pulse oximetry readings, a new study out of Johns Hopkins Medicine suggests, adding to a growing body of research that examines racial and ethnic biases and discrepancies and the impact on patients receiving care.
Sci-Tech
-
'Distinct possibility' of visible Tau Herculid meteor shower in Monday night skies
Fragments of a comet broken nearly 30 years ago could potentially light up the night sky Monday as experts predict an 'all or nothing' spectacle.
-
Researchers detect numerous supermassive black holes inside of dying galaxies in our local universe
Supermassive black holes may have the power to 'quench' star formation in their galaxies, according to a new study that detected numerous supermassive black holes from early on in our local universe's life.
-
Egypt displays trove of newly discovered ancient artifacts
Egypt on Monday displayed a trove of ancient artifacts dating back 2,500 years that the country's antiquities authorities said were recently unearthed at the famed necropolis of Saqqara near Cairo.
Entertainment
-
Not just any cake: A Bollywood homage to queen for Jubilee
On Sunday, more than 200 performers in vibrant saris will dance to Bollywood tunes around a moving, six-metre-tall (20-foot-tall) version of the queen's wedding cake, powered by a hidden electric vehicle.
-
Judge to give instructions to jury Tuesday in Jacob Hoggard sex assault trial
A Toronto judge is set to give her instructions to the jury today in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
-
Jury to resume deliberations on duelling Johnny Depp, Amber Heard claims
Jurors considering opposing lawsuits brought by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are set to meet Tuesday to continue deliberating on whether either actor was defamed and deserves millions of dollars in damages.
Business
-
Canadian GDP growth hits 3.1% in first quarter, slower than expected
The economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter, helped by business investment and household spending, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
-
B.C.'s minimum wage, the highest of all Canadian provinces, is going up again
The province's lowest-paid workers will soon be seeing more money on their paycheques as British Columbia's minimum wage increases again.
-
Israel, UAE sign free trade deal, first with an Arab country
Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday, the first of its kind that Israel has concluded with an Arab country.
Lifestyle
-
Canada's best restaurants list is out for 2022
A marquee list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country.
-
Never-before-seen footage of young Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, a new documentary has shared previously unseen footage of the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, several years before her coronation.
-
From Saint John to Montreal in search of 'The Secret' treasure
A man from Saint John, NB believes there is buried treasure in Montreal hinted at in Byron Price's 1982 book 'The Secret.'
Sports
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez eliminated in French Open quarterfinals
Canadian Leylah Fernandez was defeated by Martina Trevisan of Italy in the quarterfinals of the French Open.
-
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash
Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25.
-
Roman Abramovich completes US$3.2B sale of Chelsea football club
A consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly completed the purchase of Chelsea on Monday for 2.5 billion pounds (US$3.2 billion) -- the highest ever for a sports team.
Autos
-
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin finally got the win he has coveted for the last 17 years, holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime Sunday night to win the longest, and perhaps wildest, Coca-Cola 600 in history.
-
Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc
Sergio Perez rebounded from the Red Bull team orders one week ago to pick up the win Sunday in the rain-marred Monaco Grand Prix.
-
Monaco's F1 future under scrutiny, drivers want it to stay
Cities across the globe are clamoring for a Formula One race and willing to pay astronomical fees to land a grand prix. The demand has put the Monaco Grand Prix, one of F1's marquee events, in jeopardy.