Ottawa signs deal with domestic vaccine producer ahead of flu season

OTTAWA -

Ottawa has signed a deal with the vaccine and specialty medicine manufacturing company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to produce millions of additional influenza vaccines to better prepare for flu cases in the fall.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos made the announcement Friday, saying the procurement deal will ensure there are enough domestically produced influenza vaccines to meet Canada’s needs during the upcoming flu season.

With first deliveries set for this fall, the deal will provide at least four million doses annually for government flu vaccine programs, with the option of procuring 80 million doses if an influenza pandemic occurs.

“If there is one lesson to be learned from the pandemic, it is the critical importance of vaccination,” Duclos said during the announcement at GSK’s manufacturing site in Quebec City.

Duclos said the new agreement with GSK will allow Canada to ensure there’s a consistent supply of flu vaccines produced in Canada and guard against supply chain disruptions.

“By having national production here in Canada, we can ensure Canada’s supply is not put at risk by border closures, trade disruptions, transportation problems, or shipping delays,” Duclos said in French.

As COVID-19 will still be around in the fall when influenza cases are likely to return in greater numbers, the health minister stressed the importance of a robust flu vaccination plan as Canada’s health-care system is already stretched thin.

The new doses will be produced at GSK’s Quebec City manufacturing site, and are part of the federal government’s $1.3-billion push to rebuild Canada’s domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity.

GSK has been contracted by the Canadian government to supply both pandemic and seasonal flu vaccines for more than 20 years.

The most recent influenza pandemic in Canada — which have historically occurred every 11-40 years — was H1N1 in 2009.

“We are proud to continue to work with the Government of Canada to supply our vaccines supporting Canada's pandemic preparedness and fight against seasonal influenza,” said Peter Fonyodi of GSK Canada in a press release.

“COVID-19 has shown the world the importance of immunization and pandemic preparedness. This agreement reserves future production and delivery of pandemic and seasonal influenza vaccines allowing for a rapid response to help protect Canadians.”