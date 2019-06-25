Ottawa sets up secretariat to root out racism in federal institutions, programs
Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism Pablo Rodriguez rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Justin Tang)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 1:28PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 1:29PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The federal government is setting up a secretariat to root out systemic racism and discrimination within federal institutions, programs and services.
- Sign up for CTVNews.ca's Capital Dispatch newsletter, delivered twice weekly to your inbox and every day during the election
The secretariat is part of a $45-million federal anti-racism effort, which also includes funding for programs run by community groups on things like job-skills training, youth mentorships, legal services and protections against hate speech.
The effort will also include a national public awareness and education campaign.
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says every day in this country, people still face racism, including Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and anti-black racism.
He says deeply embedded inequalities are often subtle, reflected in who gets called for a job interview or who is encouraged to attend university or who gets carded by police on their way home from school.
Independent MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes has argued that black Canadians are passed over for senior jobs in the federal civil service, noting that a black person has never achieved the rank of deputy minister.