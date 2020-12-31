OTTAWA -- The federal government is expected to provide details later today on its plan to make travellers test negative for COVID-19 before landing in Canada.

The Liberals announced Wednesday that all passengers on flights entering the country will soon be required to have a negative PCR test three days before their arrival.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau was in talks with airlines as the announcement was made.

The National Airlines Council of Canada, which represents the country's largest airlines, said Wednesday it had asked the government for months to introduce a co-ordinated testing regime in consultation with the industry.

The new testing requirement will only apply for air travellers, but Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet argued on Thursday that it should apply at all ports of entry.

He also said in a statement that the government should reimburse thousands of Canadians for travel plans that have been interrupted or cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It is essential that Canadians understand that personal sacrifices are key to helping end the pandemic, Blanchet said.

Canada's two largest provinces on Thursday reported new record highs of COVID-19 cases.

Ontario reported 3,328 new cases and 56 more deaths linked to the virus, matching the highest death toll from the first wave.

In Quebec, there were 2,819 new cases and 62 deaths. The province also said 3,942 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday, for a total of 29,250.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.