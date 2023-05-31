Ottawa sends minister to Nigeria inauguration after accusing party of terror link

Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen announces funding for two Squamish Nation housing projects, in North Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen announces funding for two Squamish Nation housing projects, in North Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

Opinion

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you may not have known about bladder cancer

Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social