Politics

    • Ottawa says Meta may still see Online News Act regulation -- but CRTC wants more proof

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The Liberal government continues to insist that Meta may still be regulated under its Online News Act, as Facebook and Instagram users find loopholes to share articles despite its news ban.

    But the regulator overseeing the implementation of the law suggests it doesn't have evidence of that in hand.

    The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission acknowledges reports that claim Meta still makes news available, but says it would "require further evidence to take further action."

    Meta began blocking news on Facebook and Instagram in Canada after Parliament passed a law last summer that would have required it to compensate media outlets for displaying their content.

    A year into the ban, a new study shows local news outlets have seen a significant drop in their audience, while Meta itself has seemingly been unaffected.

    The CRTC says it's the company's responsibility to inform the regulator if it falls under the law, and Meta hasn't done so.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks

    A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News