Ottawa says Meta may still see Online News Act regulation -- but CRTC wants more proof
The Liberal government continues to insist that Meta may still be regulated under its Online News Act, as Facebook and Instagram users find loopholes to share articles despite its news ban.
But the regulator overseeing the implementation of the law suggests it doesn't have evidence of that in hand.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission acknowledges reports that claim Meta still makes news available, but says it would "require further evidence to take further action."
Meta began blocking news on Facebook and Instagram in Canada after Parliament passed a law last summer that would have required it to compensate media outlets for displaying their content.
A year into the ban, a new study shows local news outlets have seen a significant drop in their audience, while Meta itself has seemingly been unaffected.
The CRTC says it's the company's responsibility to inform the regulator if it falls under the law, and Meta hasn't done so.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.
