The federal government has reached an agreement to settle a long-standing dispute over First Nations child welfare system, CTV News has learned on Saturday.

Ottawa and child welfare advocates reached an agreement over compensation the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has ordered the federal government to pay First Nations children and their parents or grandparents.

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruled in 2016 that the federal government discriminated against First Nations children by underfunding the child welfare systems on reserves. The federal government was ordered to pay up to $40,000 to each First Nations child unnecessarily put in foster care.

The government, the Assembly of First Nations and other parties have been negotiating since November after the federal government filed a notice of appeal on the compensation order.

Further details of the agreement will be announced Tuesday.

--With files from CTV's Power Play Chase Producer Caroline O'Neill