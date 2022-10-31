Ottawa police failed to follow procedure to get help during 'Freedom Convoy': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says Ottawa police didn't follow the procedure needed to get RCMP and provincial police officers to help respond to the "Freedom Convoy" protest last winter.
A summary of Blair's interview with commission lawyers was read aloud today during a hearing of the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
In the summary, Blair says Ottawa police were supposed to go to the Ontario Provincial Police to ask for more officers before reaching out to the RCMP -- as per the Police Services Act.
But in his testimony at the inquiry, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly says Blair never abided by that rule when he led the Toronto police.
Sloly says the issue was never raised with him during several meetings with Blair and other officials while protests were ongoing in Ottawa.
Blair is expected to appear as a witness in a few weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police failed to follow procedure to get help during 'Freedom Convoy': Blair
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatchewan premier apologizes after killer invited to throne speech
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe apologized Monday after a notorious killer attended the government's tough-on-crime throne speech last week -- and went a step further by stripping caucus duties from the member who invited Colin Thatcher.
UFOs: Canadian air force responds to 'threats' with CF-18 fighter jets
While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.
Charges stayed in death of Winnipeg infant found in garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. The charges have been stayed against a Winnipeg woman whose infant baby was found dead in a garbage bin in Winnipeg's North End earlier this year.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault and attempted kidnapping
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged on Monday with federal counts of assault and attempted kidnapping.
Texts give insight into feds' communications strategy before 'Freedom Convoy' arrival
Newly released text messages show how the federal government was planning its communications strategy before the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa back in late January.
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
'Lady of the Dunes' identified nearly 50 years after killing
Officials used investigative genealogy to identify a woman whose mutilated body was found on the Cape Cod National Seashore nearly 50 years ago, solving the mystery of the 'Lady of the Dunes' that had stumped authorities for decades.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, another in hospital after shooting at Toronto high school
A male is dead and another person has been rushed to hospital after a shooting Monday outside a Toronto high school.
-
'Beyond disturbing': RCMP officers swarmed, vehicles damaged while breaking up large party in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP said their vehicles were swarmed by multiple intoxicated youth while they attempted to break up a wild house party in East St. Paul Saturday night.
-
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
-
Ornge air ambulance struck with lasers twice while transporting patient
An Ottawa-based air ambulance was struck by lasers twice when transporting a patient to the hospital last week.
-
Charges stayed in death of Winnipeg infant found in garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. The charges have been stayed against a Winnipeg woman whose infant baby was found dead in a garbage bin in Winnipeg's North End earlier this year.
World
-
'Manmade disaster': Officials criticized over Seoul deaths
Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revellers anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend -- a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged.
-
Brazil's brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss
Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro's far-right politics.
-
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
Authorities have arrested a drugstore worker in the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls in the woods near their northern Indiana hometown nearly six years ago, and said Monday it's concerning that the suspect has been living in their same small community.
-
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault and attempted kidnapping
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged on Monday with federal counts of assault and attempted kidnapping.
-
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump's company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud.
-
Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos, vets say
Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and then fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last year are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press.
Politics
-
Texts give insight into feds' communications strategy before 'Freedom Convoy' arrival
Newly released text messages show how the federal government was planning its communications strategy before the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa back in late January.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police failed to follow procedure to get help during 'Freedom Convoy': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says Ottawa police didn't follow the procedure needed to get RCMP and provincial police officers to help respond to the 'Freedom Convoy' protest last winter.
-
Delegation returns from Haiti amid high expectations for Canadian leadership
Canada's ambassador to Haiti says a team tasked with assessing the situation in the beleaguered Caribbean nation has returned home. Ambassador Sébastien Carrière says the team is now briefing senior officials as the government weighs next steps in assisting Haiti.
Health
-
In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected
Monkeypox has spread worldwide this year, infecting 77,000 people. Global health bodies have counted far fewer cases in Africa during the current outbreak than in Europe and the United States, which snapped up the limited number of vaccines this year when the illness arrived at their shores. But the outbreak in Africa, and its death toll, could be much greater than recorded in official statistics.
-
B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
-
What does Russia's withdrawal from a grain deal with Ukraine mean for global hunger?
Russia's decision to pull out of an agreement that guaranteed safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine has sparked 'grave concerns' over global food supply at a time when the world is already facing a growing hunger crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
-
Instagram goes down for some users
Thousands of Instagram users reported issues with accessing the platform on Monday morning.
-
White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit
The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks.
Entertainment
-
Woman says 2 Weinstein sexual assaults came 17 years apart
A woman testified Monday that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the Toronto Film Festival in 1991, then did it again when she went to confront him in the same hotel during the same festival 17 years later.
-
Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth's son, dies at 25
Cormac Roth, a musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died at 25 after a battle with cancer, the family announced Monday.
-
Julia Roberts reveals Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for her birth
Julia Roberts said that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, took care of the hospital expenses when she was born since her parents couldn't pay the bill.
Business
-
Crowdshipping: Canadian company pays air travellers to transport cargo in luggage
Offering a cheaper way to send cargo by air, an Alberta-based company wants to pay travellers flying without checked baggage to transport packages using their luggage allowances.
-
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter -- and faces major hurdles as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform.
-
Gap says Russia deliveries stopped in March. But its clothing kept coming
In March, clothing retailer Gap Inc. joined numerous Western companies in announcing that it was halting deliveries to Russia to protest its invasion of Ukraine. But Russian customs records reviewed by Reuters show that between March 11 and July 16, Gap's franchisee in Moscow received 1,585 clothing shipments with a declared value of US$5.2 million.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto family buys 36-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in southwestern Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
-
US$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night
People are showing up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the U.S. to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night's massive US$1 billion Powerball jackpot.
-
'Scrap': Canadian documentary looks at what happens to old airplanes, streetcars, phone booths
A Canadian documentary explores what happens to discarded objects, and how reusing may be more environmentally sound than recycling.
Sports
-
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving defends his tweet about a documentary deemed antisemitic and stands by sharing a video by Alex Jones
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving said that he is 'not going to stand down on anything I believe in' after he was condemned by the owner of his NBA team for tweeting a link to a documentary deemed to be antisemitic.
-
France star Pogba to miss World Cup with knee injury
France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup due to ongoing knee problems. Pogba returned to training with Juventus only this month following surgery on his right knee in early September.
-
India cricket star Virat Kohli 'paranoid' over hotel video
India cricket star Virat Kohli says he is paranoid over his privacy after an "appalling" incident in which intruders allegedly filmed inside his hotel room during the Twenty20 World Cup.
Autos
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
-
Max Verstappen sets F1 season wins record with 14th victory
Max Verstappen set the F1 record for wins in a season Sunday at the Mexico City Grand Prix with his 14th victory of the season. It broke the record set by Schumacher in 2004 and tied by Vettel it 2013.