Ottawa moves toward creating Indigenous and human rights ombudsperson role
The federal government is appointing a ministerial special representative who will be tasked with providing recommendations for the creation of an Indigenous and human rights ombudsperson role.
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller is expected to announce the appointment of Jennifer Moore Rattray at a news conference this evening.
Rattray is the former executive director of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which delivered its final report in 2019.
Miller is also announcing that Indigenous organization Innovation 7 is being tasked with developing recommendations for an oversight mechanism to help the government track its progress in ending violence against Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ people.
The creation of both an ombudsperson role and an oversight mechanism were among the inquiry's calls to justice.
Miller's department says in a news release that the appointments reaffirm the government's commitment to meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2023.
