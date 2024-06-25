Ottawa keeps spending on influencers. Liberals say it's about stemming disinformation
Her kids are not reading the newspapers on her kitchen counter. Instead, they're looking at their phones to find information.
That's the example that Treasury Board President Anita Anand brings up when she's asked about the federal government's efforts to get its message out via payments to social-media influencers.
She says it worries her that actors who seek to spread disinformation can more easily do that on the platforms where members of the younger generation, including her own kids, spend their time.
Since 2021, federal government departments and agencies have spent at least $1.7 million on influencers, and influencer marketing campaigns and strategies, documents recently tabled in the House of Commons and publicly available contracts show.
It's just a fraction of what the government otherwise spends on traditional advertising.
"We need to evolve with the times," Anand, who holds the government's purse strings, said at a recent press conference.
Most of the social-media money is going towards institutions that have public service announcements to put out about health, travel or other topics that are also fodder for newspaper ads or commercials on TV and radio.
Health Canada, Public Health Agency of Canada, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada are all tapping influencers, or people on social-media who have built large audiences and sometimes have a reputation for expertise on certain topics.
Not all departments disclosed their data in the recently published documents, citing a constraint on time.
Recent campaigns include ones focused on promoting the COVID-19 vaccine and food safety.
These are topics ripe for disinformation, argued Anand.
"We are now in an era where people debate what is true," she said.
"And in order to be in the realm of discussing the truth, we need to ensure that the work that we are doing in whatever portfolio is actually disseminated in an honest and clear way so that Canadians can understand what their taxpayer dollars are paying for."
Health Minister Mark Holland echoed the comments and invoked fears over foreign interference, saying governments such as Russia's are using modern technologies to destabilize democracies by questioning "what is and isn't true."
He oversees the federal bodies that are shelling out the most for influencers, with Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada spending more than $1.3 million combined.
Influencers have been hired to put out government-approved messaging on topics such as safe cannabis use, dementia prevention, sexual health and mental-health resources.
"If we're not using alternative methods of communicating, then we're going to be failing to connect people to those services and they're rightfully going to be upset that they didn't get the opportunity to avail themselves," Holland said.
As the government turns to influencers for marketing, that doesn't mean it's leaving traditional media behind.
For example, Health Canada spent a total of $641,878 on contracts with digital marketing firms between 2021-22 and 2023-24, just 2.5 per cent of the total $25.7 million that was spent on all of Health Canada's marketing and advertising campaigns over the same time period.
The paid influencers are on a variety of platforms, including Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.
They're also on TikTok, which was banned from government devices because of its potential national security risk and is under federal review.
The popular video app still remains an important platform for Ottawa to connect with Canadians, including millennials and Gen Z, whom the Liberals are trying to court ahead of the next federal election.
"We know that influencers are able to reach different sectors of the Canadian population through different media platforms," Anand said.
"That doesn't mean the decision relating to TikTok is somehow wrong. It just means that we need to be using safe platforms in order to disseminate the information about our policy and reach those particular sectors of the population."
Other departments have also used unpaid influencers to help promote the government's messaging by inviting them to some of their press conferences alongside traditional print and broadcast journalists.
That includes Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who invited unpaid influencers to the launch of this year's federal budget. Last year, similar outreach took place, with YouTube itself playing a part in facilitating the connections.
"A lot of Canadians get their information from other sources," Freeland said alongside her cabinet colleagues.
"And it's our responsibility to be sure that we are meeting Canadians where they are."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Why the outcome of one Toronto byelection could be consequential for Trudeau, Poilievre
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 'This changes everything': Conservatives win Toronto byelection, beating Liberals in major upset
Conservative candidate Don Stewart has won the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church, who was fighting to hold the long-time Liberal riding for her party.
When a mole went 'rogue,' she knew something was wrong. What followed was years of cancer 'being very sneaky'
Mary Lynn LeBlanc first noticed a mole on her left shoulder about seven years ago. At first, doctors didn't find anything worrying about it. But in 2020, she noticed it looked different and grew to the size of a nickel.
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock dead at 49
Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of the 2000s rap-rock band Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.
More than 100 people died in B.C. of accidental drowning last year: coroners data
More than 100 people died of accidental drowning in B.C. last year, with incidents most common in summer months, data from the provincial coroner shows.
'Here is what it could look like': Real estate agent uses AI to virtually stage home
Staging a home can be time consuming and expensive, but now with artificial intelligence, you can see what a home would look like renovated or with a coat of paint.
Controversial capital gains change now in effect
A controversial change to the capital gains inclusion rate has now taken effect.
Shot in 1.6 seconds: Video raises questions about how U.S. trooper avoided charges in Black man's death
Julian Lewis didn’t pull over for the Georgia State Patrol cruiser flashing its blue lights behind him on a rural highway. He still didn't stop after pointing a hand out the window and turning onto a darkened dirt road as the trooper sounded his siren.
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, driven by services prices, groceries
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, largely driven by higher prices for services, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday.
Canada
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'This changes everything': Conservatives win Toronto byelection, beating Liberals in major upset
Conservative candidate Don Stewart has won the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church, who was fighting to hold the long-time Liberal riding for her party.
-
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, driven by services prices, groceries
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, largely driven by higher prices for services, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 124 arrests made, 177 stolen vehicles worth $10 million recovered by Ontario carjacking task force
A provincial task force charged with probing carjackings in Ontario says it has made 124 arrests and recovered 177 stolen vehicles valued at over $10 million.
-
14-year-old boy facing 2 counts of first-degree murder in connection with Toronto shooting investigation
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a “mass shooting” outside a school in Toronto earlier this month that took the lives of two men and wounded three others, police say.
-
Should school buses have mandatory seatbelts? B.C. premier responds after crash
The B.C. government will consider updated seatbelt regulations following a school bus crash near Lac La Hache that left more than a dozen people hospitalized last week, Premier David Eby said Monday.
-
Entangled right whale calf spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence, DFO says
Canadian officials say a North Atlantic right whale has been spotted entangled in fishing gear in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
World
-
UN-backed contingent of foreign police arrives in Haiti as Kenya-led force prepares to face gangs
The first UN-backed contingent of foreign police arrived in Haiti on Tuesday, nearly two years after the troubled Caribbean country urgently requested help to quell a surge in gang violence.
-
Monitoring group reports a steep rise in antisemitic incidents in Germany last year
A group that tracks antisemitism in Germany said Tuesday it recorded an overall increase of more than 80 per cent in incidents last year, with well over half of the total coming after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel in early October.
-
German court jails a man who set off an 18-hour hostage standoff at Hamburg Airport
A German court on Tuesday convicted a man who drove onto the tarmac at Hamburg Airport with his 4-year-old daughter last year and was arrested after an 18-hour standoff of hostage-taking and other charges. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
-
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stops in Bangkok on his way to a U.S. court and later freedom
A plane carrying Julian Assange landed Tuesday in Bangkok for refuelling, as the WikiLeaks founder was on his way to enter a plea deal with the U.S. government that will free him and resolve the legal case that spanned years and continents over the publication of a trove of classified documents.
-
Part of Kenya's parliament is on fire as thousands of protesters enter. Several bodies are seen
Part of Kenya's parliament building was on fire Tuesday as thousands of protesters against a new finance bill entered and legislators fled, in the most direct assault on the government in decades. Journalists saw at least three bodies outside the complex where police had opened fire.
-
Team combs fire-ravaged New Mexico community for remains of the missing
As residents return to a fire-ravaged village in the mountains of southern New Mexico, the mayor on Monday warned them that some parts of Ruidoso remain off limits as special search and rescue teams comb the charred rubble along the hardest-hit streets.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'This changes everything': Conservatives win Toronto byelection, beating Liberals in major upset
Conservative candidate Don Stewart has won the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church, who was fighting to hold the long-time Liberal riding for her party.
-
Controversial capital gains change now in effect
A controversial change to the capital gains inclusion rate has now taken effect.
-
Ottawa keeps spending on influencers. Liberals say it's about stemming disinformation
Her kids are not reading the newspapers. Instead, they're looking at their phones to find information. That's the example Anita Anand brings up when she's asked about the federal government's payments to social-media influencers.
Health
-
Medical society wants national approach to track, review information on maternal deaths, severe morbidity
The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada says a growing body of research out of the United States suggests maternal mental health conditions are a leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S.
-
When a mole went 'rogue,' she knew something was wrong. What followed was years of cancer 'being very sneaky'
Mary Lynn LeBlanc first noticed a mole on her left shoulder about seven years ago. At first, doctors didn't find anything worrying about it. But in 2020, she noticed it looked different and grew to the size of a nickel.
-
Researchers have found a 'clear genetic trigger for obesity' that applies to some people
Experts have long known there is a genetic component to obesity, and a new study identified one particular gene that may be behind it.
Sci-Tech
-
UN launches global principles to combat online hate and demands big tech take action now
The United Nations chief on Monday launched global principles to combat online hate and lies and demanded that big tech companies use their power to reduce the harm they are doing to people and societies around the world.
-
NASA calls off spacewalk at last minute as astronaut suit malfunctions
Two U.S. astronauts abandoned plans to exit the International Space Station to conduct maintenance on Monday due to a spacesuit malfunction.
-
Warning labels on social media not enough on their own to protect teens: expert
A proposal to add warning labels to social media is a step in the right direction, but will likely not be enough on their own to curb the negative effects of social media on teenagers, an expert in clinical psychology says.
Entertainment
-
Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock dead at 49
Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of the 2000s rap-rock band Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.
-
Will ex-gang leader held in Tupac Shakur killing get house arrest with $750K bail? Judge to decide
A Nevada judge is being asked to decide Tuesday if a former Los Angeles-area gang leader will be freed from jail to house arrest ahead of his murder trial in the 1996 killing of hip-hop music legend Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas.
-
Clearview, Ont. couple embark on once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on ‘The Amazing Race Canada’
A married couple from Clearview Township is set to appear in season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
Business
-
Microsoft breached antitrust rules by bundling Teams with office software, European Union says
Microsoft violated European Union antitrust rules with “possibly abusive” practices by tying its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app to its widely used business software, the bloc said.
-
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, driven by services prices, groceries
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, largely driven by higher prices for services, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday.
-
Is this co-working space in Waterloo, Ont. the office of the future?
A new co-working space has opened in in Waterloo, Ont. that's being described as the office of the future.
Lifestyle
-
'World's ugliest dog' is a long-tongued frizz-ball called Wild Thang
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest unearthed some true diamonds in the ruff on Friday when it was held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.
-
Calgary couple wins $7M on Daily Grand ticket
Two Calgarians are celebrating a big lottery win that has left them $7-million richer.
-
A year ago, her engagement ring vanished at a hospital. She still cherishes the man who gave it to her
When Faye Bauman went to a Florida hospital for surgery last year, she handed her diamond engagement ring to a nurse — and never saw it again. The ring carries profound memories of her late husband and the moment he proposed to her 57 years ago.
Sports
-
What's next? Interesting off-season ahead for Oilers after Stanley Cup final loss
The Panthers will spend the summer sipping from hockey's holy grail. The Oilers, meanwhile, have plenty of questions about the future.
-
Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Oilers 2-1 in Game 7
The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
-
Oilers' McDavid wins Conn Smythe Trophy after Game 7 loss
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the NHL playoffs after an incredible post-season that finished just short of a Stanley Cup.
Autos
-
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 124 arrests made, 177 stolen vehicles worth $10 million recovered by Ontario carjacking task force
A provincial task force charged with probing carjackings in Ontario says it has made 124 arrests and recovered 177 stolen vehicles valued at over $10 million.
-
For Tesla's futuristic new Cybertruck, a fourth recall
Tesla is recalling its futuristic new Cybertruck pickup for the fourth time in the U.S. to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose and front windshield wipers that can fail.
Local Spotlight
'Everything is Oilers. Everything is Connor': McDavid's hometown abuzz ahead of Game 7
The Ontario elementary school that Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid once attended is abuzz with excitement ahead of Monday night’s Stanley Cup Final.
'It's a tradition': Titanic model returning to Halifax Public Gardens
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
Where is Louis Riel? Heritage Minute of Métis leader quietly removed
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
New pup taking over as Victim Services Toronto's trauma dog
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
Satellite imagery confirms 5 tornadoes hit Quebec during June 13 storm
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
'Historic victory': Judge orders Quebec to pay taxi drivers $143 million for abolishing permits
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
This 16-year-old is U of T's youngest graduate since at least 1979
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Deer makes unexpected visit to Ottawa apartment
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
Calgary woman looking for her 'angel Natalie' who saved her life
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
Vancouver
-
'Something went wrong': B.C. premier calls on Ottawa after Tori Dunn's killing
B.C.'s premier is calling on the federal government to take a closer look at how its bail law is being applied after a Surrey woman was killed in her own home earlier this month.
-
Crews battling out-of-control wildfire north of Lillooet
The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to an out-of-control blaze burning about 15 kilometres north of Lillooet.
-
Man who slit victim's throat in Nanaimo mall parking lot gets 7 years
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after slitting another man’s throat in the parking lot of a mall in Nanaimo, B.C., last year has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 124 arrests made, 177 stolen vehicles worth $10 million recovered by Ontario carjacking task force
A provincial task force charged with probing carjackings in Ontario says it has made 124 arrests and recovered 177 stolen vehicles valued at over $10 million.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'This changes everything': Conservatives win Toronto byelection, beating Liberals in major upset
Conservative candidate Don Stewart has won the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church, who was fighting to hold the long-time Liberal riding for her party.
-
Should Toronto build a bridge to the Islands? A city councillor wants to find out
A city councillor will table a motion later this week asking staff to study the possibility of establishing a permanent pedestrian link to the Toronto Islands.
Calgary
-
Section of Stoney Trail closed after man hit by vehicle
A section of Stoney Trail by the airport is closed after an incident involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
-
Former Chestermere mayor, 3 councillors fail in bid for re-election
The City of Chestermere has a new mayor following a byelection on Monday.
-
Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Oilers 2-1 in Game 7
The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Ottawa
-
Snowbirds and Italy's Frecce Tricolori to perform flypasts over Ottawa-Gatineau today
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds say the Snowbirds and Frecce Tricolori will conduct a series of flypasts over Ottawa and Gatineau at approximately 12:15 p.m.
-
Here's how many vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa in the first 6 months of 2024
More than 830 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa in the first six months of 2024, with 10 per cent of all vehicle thefts in Gloucester-Southgate.
-
Here's how Ottawa's property taxes compare to other Canadian cities
Ottawa homeowners pay higher property taxes on properties than residents in Canada's largest cities, but a new report shows property taxes in the capital are the second lowest among Ontario cities.
Montreal
-
Pre-med students can't take MCAT in Quebec because of Bill 96
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
-
Protesters try to topple Queen Victoria statue near pro-Palestinian encampment
Montreal police were called to intervene after protesters attempted to tear down the Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Square.
-
Coroner calls public inquiry for quadriplegic man who chose MAID after developing bedsores in hospital
Quebec's chief coroner has called a public inquest into the death of Normand Meunier, the man who used medical aid in dying to end his life after complications during a stay at Saint-Jérôme hospital.
Edmonton
-
What's next? Interesting off-season ahead for Oilers after Stanley Cup final loss
The Panthers will spend the summer sipping from hockey's holy grail. The Oilers, meanwhile, have plenty of questions about the future.
-
Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Oilers 2-1 in Game 7
The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
-
Oilers' McDavid wins Conn Smythe Trophy after Game 7 loss
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the NHL playoffs after an incredible post-season that finished just short of a Stanley Cup.
Atlantic
-
Entangled right whale calf spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence, DFO says
Canadian officials say a North Atlantic right whale has been spotted entangled in fishing gear in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
-
Youth turns themselves in to police after N.S. trail bridge fire
A youth has claimed responsibility for a fire on a trail bridge in Bridgewater, N.S., last Thursday.
-
NSLC made $874M in 2023-2024 fiscal year
The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation’s sales went up nearly two per cent in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, netting $874.5 million.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba nursing station a total loss following fire; woman arrested for arson
The nursing station in a northern Manitoba community is a complete loss after a fire tore through the facility early Monday morning.
-
Paul Maurice, a hockey lifer, now has a Stanley Cup. And it was worth the wait
Paul Maurice was once the last player picked in the NHL draft. An afterthought, almost. He never made it to the league as a player. And there were many times when he wondered if his name would ever be on the Stanley Cup. Wonder no more.
-
Two people dead in separate crashes on Manitoba highways
Two people died over the weekend following separate crashes on Manitoba highways.
Regina
-
Enbridge partners with Six Nations Energy Development on Weyburn wind farm project
A major wind power project is planned for Weyburn, Sask. Enbridge wants to build a facility near the city in collaboration with Six Nations Energy Development LP.
-
Sask. speaker officially resigns from Sask. Party caucus
Speaker Randy Weekes officially tendered his resignation from the Saskatchewan Party Government Caucus – following an extended saga that saw Weekes accuse government MLAs of harassment.
-
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, driven by services prices, groceries
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, largely driven by higher prices for services, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Ornge responds after child falls from bridge near Cambridge, Ont.
An Ornge air ambulance was called in after a young child reportedly fell off a bridge and into a creek.
-
Kitchener, Ont. family demands justice after SIU clears police in fatal shooting
The family of Kitchener, Ont. man said he was suffering from a schizophrenic episode, and desperately needed help, the night he was fatally shot by an officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Three Toronto men arrested after attempted robbery at Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo regional police have arrested three men from Toronto after an attempted robbery at a Kitchener mall.
Saskatoon
-
'Like the movie Twister': Sask. town cleans up storm aftermath in wake of possible tornado
Environment Canada is investigating whether Carrot River, Sask. was hit by a tornado on Sunday night.
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate suing the city over housing accelerator fund requirements
Pressure is increasing at city hall over a looming decision on the federal housing accelerator fund.
-
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, driven by services prices, groceries
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, largely driven by higher prices for services, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'This changes everything': Conservatives win Toronto byelection, beating Liberals in major upset
Conservative candidate Don Stewart has won the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church, who was fighting to hold the long-time Liberal riding for her party.
-
Ten railcars derail in remote area of northeastern Ontario
CN crews are responding to a train derailment in a remote part of northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
Sault police investigating after missing tourist found dead
Detectives in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating after the body of a missing tourist was found in St. Marys River on Sunday.
London
-
'She was actually asking for people to help her': Tenants say London, Ont. murder victim sought assistance
Residents of a public housing complex near Western University were shaken to learn London police have laid a murder charge in relation to the death of a tenant. London police have charged a 44-year-old man with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 62-year-old Cheryl Lynn Sheldon.
-
'Confused and lost': Memorial grows as friends mourn 18 year old killed in stabbing
Zukifili ‘Zeko’ Abdul Hashim was just days away from graduating high school when he died from a stabbing just steps from his front door in London, Ont.
-
Two vehicle collision in Malahide sees pet dog fatally injured
A two-vehicle collision in Malahide resulted in fatal injuries to a pet passenger on Saturday. The T-Bone collision on Talbot Line near Walker Road saw one driver extricated from the vehicle by fire services and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Barrie
-
Former Barrie Colts captain Aaron Ekblad is a Stanley Cup Champion
Barrie's former captain of the Barrie Colts hoists the Stanley Cup after Game 7.
-
Oilers' McDavid wins Conn Smythe Trophy after Game 7 loss
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the NHL playoffs after an incredible post-season that finished just short of a Stanley Cup.
-
Route 5 in Bradford West Gwillimbury ready to increase ridership
Simcoe County is adding more stops to Bradford West Gwillimbury's Route 5 on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Two vehicle collision in Thamesville leads to fatality
A collision in Thamesville led to a fatality Monday afternoon. At 4:30 p.m., on Longwoods Road between Dew Drop Road and Huff’s Side Road, a westbound vehicle veered into the oncoming lane, colliding with an eastbound vehicle.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect
According to Environment Canada, some of the thunderstorms have the potential to become severe with the main threats being strong wind gusts and large hail.
-
Oh Deer! Fawn trapped in fencing rescued by officers
Windsor police saved a fawn that was trapped in fencing in Amherstburg.
Vancouver Island
-
Man who slit victim's throat in Nanaimo mall parking lot gets 7 years
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after slitting another man’s throat in the parking lot of a mall in Nanaimo, B.C., last year has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
-
Cowichan Tribes sign historic agreement on path to creating Child and Family Services Authority
It’s the signing of a historic agreement between Cowichan Tribes, the federal government and the provincial government. It will see the province’s largest First Nation take back its inherent right to self determination.
-
Bonus payment being added to B.C. benefit for thousands of families: premier
Thousands of B.C. families who receive a benefit from the province will get a little more money this year, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Lethbridge
-
Town mulling options as Milk River dries up
Before the St. Mary siphon burst, the Milk River's flow rate was approximately 17 and a half cubic metres per second. Monday, it was less than one cubic metre per second.
-
'Just protesting': Accused at Coutts blockade surprised by murder-conspiracy charge
A protester arrested at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., acted surprised when police told him he was being charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
-
Lethbridge celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Two northerners take home big lottery prizes
Two northern Ontario residents are taking home big prizes playing the lottery.
-
$97M to pay for internet access in northern Ont.
On Monday, the federal and provincial governments announced joint funding of $97 million to increase internet access across parts of northern Ontario.
-
Sault victim brutally beaten with a baseball bat by a stranger
One person is in hospital in Sault Ste. Marie after a brutal attack by a stranger wielding a metal baseball bat.
N.L.
-
Water bombers dousing Labrador fires halted by thunderstorms, but rain is coming
Crews are building fire lines and using industrial sprinklers to protect a central Labrador town from wildfires, though a thunderstorm temporarily halted a fleet of water bombers on Monday.
-
Princess Anne's planned trip to Newfoundland cancelled following injury
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Wildfire near Churchill Falls in Labrador stable, but weather not co-operating
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.