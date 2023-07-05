Ottawa follows peers, blasts Hong Kong bounties on activists with Canada ties

OTTAWA -

A democracy activist who's in Vancouver, B.C., to promote his plan for a Hong Kong parliament in exile says he's unafraid after the Chinese territory issued a bounty for his arrest over the proposal.

Elmer Yuen nevertheless called on the Canadian government to abolish its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, in light of the $170,000 rewards offered for the arrests of Yuen and seven other activists in the United States, Britain, and Australia.

Ottawa joined peers in condemning the move on Wednesday, with Global Affairs Canada sharing a message on Twitter that it is "gravely concerned" by Hong Kong seeking to apply its national security law outside the territory, saying it undermines democratic rights and freedoms.

Yuen, 74, lives in the United States but is a frequent traveller to Canada. He was staying in Vancouver for several days to encourage people to support his goal of electing a Hong Kong parliament outside the territory and encourage the federal government to endorse the plan.

He said the reward, offered by Hong Kong police on Monday, had inspired him to fly from San Francisco to Vancouver to promote the plan at meetings with Hong Kong immigrants.

"My whole idea of this traveling is to get everyone to vote in order to run for the members of Parliament. So that's what I'm doing. I'm not scared," he said in an interview.

Canada's extradition treaty was suspended in 2020 after the introduction of the national security law, but Yuen said it should be entirely scrapped "immediately."

Yuen launched the parliament-in-exile plan in Toronto a year ago alongside Vancouver journalist Victor Ho, with the goal of holding a symbolic online election in late 2023 or early 2024.

The parliament is meant to reflect the democratic power of Hong Kongers after crackdowns on civil liberties in Hong Kong and sweeping electoral changes there since 2019, Yuen said.

Hong Kong police say the parliament plan represents a subversion of state power and also accuse Yuen of collusion with a foreign country to endanger security, in breach of the national security law. The other seven activists face similar charges.

Hong Kong's national security law restricts civil liberties in the territory, which is a special administrative region within China but was guaranteed certain democratic freedoms when Britain handed over the former colony in 1997.

Edmonton-born Dennis Kwok, who renounced his Canadian citizenship when he became a Hong Kong legislator in 2012, is also on the bounty list.

He left office as the national security law came into force in 2020, and a media release from the Hong Kong police noted that he has since advocated for sanctions against officials in China and Hong Kong.

Ottawa's statement on Wednesday came after Britain, Australia and the U.S. condemned the bounties, though it was unclear if any countries will implement sanctions or suspend co-operation with the territory in response.

China's Foreign Ministry accuses other countries of "meddling" in Hong Kong, with spokeswoman Mao Ning telling reporters these countries are "providing a safe haven for fugitives."

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said Tuesday that the activists would be pursued for life over the alleged national security offences. Hong Kong security chief Chris Tang said authorities are seeking to freeze and confiscate assets held by the eight activists.

-- With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2023.