Ottawa announces revamp of trusted-traveller program to speed up airport lines
The federal government is rolling out a revamp of its trusted-traveller program to help clear clogged airports as the summer travel season kicks off.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says a new verified-traveller program will open dedicated security screening lines at six of the country's biggest airports by June 21.
Eligible passengers include NEXUS members, military personnel and aviation workers, who will be able to pass through security more quickly -- and keep their shoes and belt on throughout.
The announcement comes after months of travel chaos last summer, when a surge in post-pandemic travel demand gummed up terminals and overwhelmed airlines.
In March, the Liberal budget laid out $1.8 billion over five years for the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority to improve passenger screening and strengthen security measures at airports.
With traveller complaints to the regulator now topping 47,000, the government also tabled an overhaul to its passenger rights charter last month that targets luggage and flight disruption loopholes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
WATCH LIVE | No public inquiry into foreign interference: Special rapporteur Johnston to undertake 'public hearings'
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
United for Literacy CEO says low literacy affects economy, poverty, human rights
Melanie Valcin, the president and CEO of United for Literacy, an organization that aims to improve Canadians’ understanding of written language, believes “we have a big problem when it comes to literacy rates in this country.”
Truth Tracker: Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly sends jitters through stock market
An image of black smoke billowing next to a bureaucratic-looking building spread across social media Monday morning, with the claim that it showed an explosion near the Pentagon.
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
RCMP to reflect on painful history as Canada's police service on 150th anniversary
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Tuesday by acknowledging mistakes the force has made in the past, and expressing hope for change.
WATCH LIVE | No public inquiry into foreign interference: Special rapporteur Johnston to undertake 'public hearings'
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
LIVE @ 1:30 PM | Sharron Prior murder: Police to give 'major' update on 1975 Montreal cold case
Longueuil police will give a 'major' update Tuesday on the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl killed in Montreal in 1975. The development in the cold case follows the exhumation of a suspect's body earlier this month in West Virginia.
Minor earthquake rumbles south of Victoria
Some Greater Victoria residents may have felt an earthquake that rumbled south of B.C.'s capital overnight.
United for Literacy CEO says low literacy affects economy, poverty, human rights
Melanie Valcin, the president and CEO of United for Literacy, an organization that aims to improve Canadians’ understanding of written language, believes “we have a big problem when it comes to literacy rates in this country.”
Fire razes Guyana dormitory, killing at least 19 children, mainly Indigenous girls
An overnight fire raced through a dormitory in Guyana, killing at least 19 students who were trapped and injuring several others at a government boarding school as authorities probe whether it was intentionally set. All but one of the victims were Indigenous girls, officials said Monday.
Suspect 'stands silent' in slayings of 4 Idaho college students; judge enters not guilty pleas
The suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students opted Monday to "stand silent" to murder charges, prompting the judge to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf ahead of a trial in which he could face the death penalty.
Pakistan's Imran Khan presses legal fight, gets protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday pressed his legal battle before a court in the capital, Islamabad, which granted him protection from arrest until early next month in several cases where he faces terrorism charges for inciting violence.
Hong Kong leader condemns unusual uptick in registration withdrawals from organ donation system
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee condemned an unusual rise in the number of withdrawal requests to the city's organ donation system, saying Tuesday that police would investigate suspicious cases.
Germany detains 3 more suspects linked to far-right coup plot
Germany's federal prosecutor's office said Tuesday that criminal police have detained three more suspected far-right extremists who are linked to an alleged plot by the Reichsbuerger, or Reich Citizens, movement to topple the country's government.
Italy OKs aid mega-package for flooded north, with museum ticket surcharge to help pay for it
The Italian government on Tuesday approved more than 2 billion euros in aid for the flood-stricken region of Emilia-Romagna in the north, including for farmers and business owners in one of the country's most productive regions.
WATCH LIVE | No public inquiry into foreign interference: Special rapporteur Johnston to undertake 'public hearings'
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics
Negotiations on new rules for dealing with pandemics are underway at the World Health Organization, with a target date of May 2024 for a legally binding agreement to be adopted by the UN health agency's 194 member countries.
More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on state's abortion law
One woman had to carry her baby, missing much of her skull, for months knowing she'd bury her daughter soon after she was born. Another started mirroring the life-threatening symptoms that her baby was displaying while in the womb. An OB-GYN found herself secretly traveling out of state to abort her wanted pregnancy, marred by the diagnosis of a fatal fetal anomaly.
Saudi astronauts, including nation's 1st woman, catch private flight to space station
Saudi Arabia's first astronauts in decades rocketed toward the International Space Station on a chartered multimillion-dollar flight Sunday.
Meta fined record US$1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to U.S.
The European Union slapped Meta with a record US$1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring users' personal information across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.
Wish you could tweak that text? WhatsApp is letting users edit messages
WhatsApp announced in a blog post-Monday that users can correct misspellings, add more details or otherwise change what they have sent to friends, family and coworkers.
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was attacked outside Florida hotel in March
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was blindsided during an attack on him outside a South Florida hotel following a concert earlier this year.
'SmartLess' podcast goes on tour with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, ends up on TV
When Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes get together, they can instantly tell if something's wrong: If insults don't immediately fly, there's a problem. Fans of the trio's banter will get much more this week after a documentary film team captured them on tour taking their popular podcast 'SmartLess' to stages in Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.
How Turkiye's president maintains popularity despite economic turmoil
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has remained in power for 20 years by repeatedly surmounting political crises: mass protests, corruption allegations, an attempted military coup and a huge influx of refugees fleeing Syria's civil war.
Stock market today: Wall Street edges lower as debt worries hang
Wall Street is edging lower Tuesday as the U.S. government creeps closer to the edge of a potentially disastrous default on its debt.
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
Sherpa guide Kami Rita scales Mount Everest for a record 28th time
Veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita has scaled Mount Everest for the 28th time Tuesday, beating his own record less than a week after setting it, as two guides compete with each other for the title of most climbs of the world's highest peak.
Clay tablets from ancient Mesopotamia date earliest recorded kiss to 4,500 years ago
The romantic kiss may have existed for 1,000 years longer than previously estimated, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, a new scientific article suggests.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
Tom Brady finalizes deal for minority stake in Raiders: report
Tom Brady has finalized a deal to become a minority owner in the NFL.
Calgary Flames set to announce next general manager, hockey ops changes
The Calgary Flames have called a news conference this afternoon to announce the club's general manager and changes to the hockey operations department.
France details huge security for Paris' gargantuan 2024 Olympic opening ceremony
France's government, the organizing committee president for the 2024 Paris Games and the French capital's mayor signed an 11-page security protocol Tuesday that for the first time publicly laid out plans to shield the July 26 opening ceremony from the threats of terrorism, drone attacks and other risks.
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
Ford to buy lithium for electric car batteries from Quebec's Nemaska Lithium
A Quebec company building a lithium mine and production plan has signed an 11 year deal to sell products to Ford for use in electric car batteries.
Japan's Toyota discloses improper crash tests at Daihatsu subsidiary
Toyota has found improper crash tests for a model and suspended shipments, in the latest in a series of embarrassing woes plaguing Japan's top automaker.