Ottawa announces $8.3 million in support for beef industry amid China standoff
Steaks and other beef products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in McLean, Va., in this Jan. 18, 2010 file photo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 3:22PM EDT
CALGARY -- The federal agriculture minister has announced $8.3 million to help support Canada's beef industry.
The bulk of the funds announced in Calgary today will go toward Canada Beef, a marketing organization, to grow beef sales internationally.
Marie-Claude Bibeau says the move was not a reaction to an ongoing trade standoff with China.
The Chinese Embassy said last month that it asked Canada to suspend all meat exports after inspectors detected a feed additive residue.
Bibeau says her office is working around the clock to resolve the issue and conversations with Chinese officials are happening daily.
She says Canada has submitted a plan with China that she says she hopes will reassure the country enough to re-open the market soon.