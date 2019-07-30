OTTAWA – The House Foreign Affairs Committee is convening on Parliament Hill later today to decide whether there should be a rare summer study of allegations that a high-level civil servant put pressure on former diplomats to align their public comments about China with the government's message.

Last week, The Globe and Mail reported that former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney alleged that the PMO asked him to clear any public comments he was making about China with Global Affairs Canada first.

According to the report, the call came from an associate deputy minister at the foreign affairs department, who claimed he was passing on the message from the PMO. Mulroney has regularly been commenting on Canada-China tensions, sometimes critically of the current approach.

A second former diplomat Guy Saint-Jaques said that he received a similar call from the same official, requesting that Canadians speak with one voice on the matter. Both former envoys said they felt uncomfortable about the requests. CTV News has not independently verified these reports.

Speaking with reporters in Vancouver on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied that the PMO "directed" these alleged interactions.

"We are a government, as many people know, that have engaged extensively with stakeholders. We believe that an approach that involves expert third parties on a broad range of issues is the approach that’s going to help Canadians best, but I can confirm the PMO did not direct that to happen," Trudeau said.

The committee will be meeting for an hour at 1 p.m., when members will discuss and determine whether more hearings are needed. The meeting was requested by the four opposition members, to look into "undue pressure on former career diplomats."

The Conservatives have said that these reported instances of pressure have echoes of the alleged pressure of the former justice minister that was central to the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

It is expected the Liberal majority on the committee will shut down the matter, making today's meeting another brief effort led by the Conservatives to draw attention to the government's handling of foreign affairs, and specifically the troubled diplomatic situation Canada is in with China.

Since late 2018, relations between Canada and China have been strained after Canadian law enforcement arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, at the Vancouver airport after an extradition request from the United States.

The arrest was swiftly condemned by China, who not long after detained two Canadians in China: Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. The Chinese government later formally arrested the pair on the suspicion of stealing state secrets.

There have also been implications for Canadian farmers, with a series of agriculture-related actions taken by the Chinese government, including banning Canadian canola.

The Liberals have acknowledged that Canada is in a "difficult situation with China" but say that diplomatic efforts continue. Throughout the tiff Trudeau and his ministers have remained adamant that Canada is a rule of law country that will not bow to pressure from a Country that the prime minister has said is trying to "get its own way on the world stage."

A few weeks ago the Conservative Party of Canada had to pull an attack ad featuring the names — in one case a misspelled version — and faces of Kovrig and Spavor after one of the men’s families complained.

The video was included in a fundraising email that targeted the Liberals' foreign policy record, criticizing the Trudeau government’s handling of the detentions.