OTTAWA -- In an act of solidarity, the three main opposition parties have teamed up to force the Liberal minority government to give them each an extra day to control the topic of debate in the House of Commons this month.

The move, reducing the number of days the Liberals will have to debate government business, was done as a reminder to the government of the power of opposition parties in minority parliaments, and in protest of the Liberals assigning the Conservatives a Friday for one of their recent opposition days, which is a shorter sitting day.

The vote on the Conservative-sponsored motion passed 169 to 146, with all of the opposition parties in the House supporting it, and the Liberals opposing.

As a result, the Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois, and NDP will each receive one additional opposition day on the House sitting calendar to have the Commons debate a topic of their choosing between now and April 2, and none of those days can be scheduled on Wednesdays or Fridays, which both have shortened hours for House debate.

In announcing their cross-opposition collaboration on this motion, Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen said the parties wanted to send the Liberals a message.

"As an opposition collectively, we recognize that if the Liberals can do it to one party, they can do it to any one of us. This is a minority parliament, the Liberals don't seem to realize that," Bergen said, hoping that going forward the cross-party relationship when it comes to House agenda negotiations can be "reset."

In response to this move, which was debated late last month and voted on Monday, Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez's office called the move "a disappointment" and “another example of political games."

"They have a track record in recent years of holding Parliament hostage with political tactics and manoeuvres, repeatedly obstructing MPs from debating important legislation," said spokesperson Simon Ross in an email.

According to the Government House Leader’s office, the tactic of scheduling opposition days on Wednesdays or Fridays was also used by the Conservatives when they were in power, a total of 33 times over three terms.

According to a tally provided to CTVNews.ca by Rodriguez’s office, when the Conservatives held a majority in the 41st Parliament, of the 88 opposition days there were, the Tories scheduled 15 opposition days on Wednesdays or Fridays; during the 40th Parliament of the 50 opposition days, 11 were scheduled on Wednesdays or Fridays; and during the 39th Parliament the Conservative minority scheduled seven of the 48 opposition days on either Wednesdays or Fridays.

Rodriguez's parliamentary secretary Kevin Lamoureux cited the ongoing issues and agenda items that the government wants to dedicate House time to, saying the scrutiny of these measures will now receive less time.

Among what's working its way through the Commons: a bill ratifying the new NAFTA agreement, legislation advancing assisted dying regime amendments, and likely soon a federal budget.

Also voted on Monday night was a Conservative request to have any document prepared across government since 2015 that mentions an economic downturn, turned over to MPs. It passed unanimously.