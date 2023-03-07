Opposition parties still pushing for foreign interference inquiry after Trudeau commits suite of measures

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's multi-pronged pledge to dig into allegations of foreign interference in Canada, but not immediately strike an inquiry, has failed to quell opposition-led calls for a public review.

Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill on Tuesday morning, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre panned PM Trudeau's offerings as little more than efforts to "cover up" and keep secret a process he thinks should be open and not lead by anyone appointed solely by the Liberals.

On Monday night, under pressure to address Canadians' concerns of election meddling by China during the last two federal campaigns, Trudeau unveiled a suite of new measures he said were aimed at taking "responsible steps" to provide a more fulsome understanding of how foreign governments have tried to interfere, and affirm confidence in Canadian institutions, without jeopardizing national security.

"We're not going to remove ourselves from any of these reviews, but we're going to continue to demand an independent and open public investigation," said the Official Opposition leader.

As part of the package of initiatives, Trudeau announced that he's tasked two federal oversight bodies — one comprised of parliamentarians and the other comprised of civil society experts and former public servants — to take a examine and report back to Parliament on the issue of foreign meddling in Canadian elections, as well as the intelligence community's capacity to counter such attempts.

He's also pledged to appoint an "independent special rapporteur" to assess the available information, overall national security landscape, years of recommendations from a swath of existing panels and past studies, and provide advice to his government on what next steps are merited. This yet-to-be-named official would also advise on combatting interference and strengthening Canada's democracy.

"The independent special rapporteur will make public recommendations, which could include a formal inquiry, or some other independent review process," Trudeau said Monday. "We will abide by their recommendation."

Poilievre doubted that the coming appointee would be someone independent.

"He'll pick another Liberal establishment insider, a real Ottawa insider with some grey hair, who looks like a reasonable fellow, but we all know that it will be someone tied to him, tied to the Liberals, here to protect the Liberal establishment," he said.

Poilievre's rejection of what the prime minister has offered was echoed by Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, who told reporters Tuesday that he thinks a public inquiry is necessary, and also believes a new rapporteur should be selected by all parties.

"Our position doesn't change regardless of the name given to the person he'll designate," Blanchet said in French.

Meanwhile, at the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC), Conservative MP Michael Cooper revived his call for Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford to provide three hours of sworn testimony as part of a further-expanded parliamentary committee study into foreign interference the Conservatives want to see kept up while other probes get underway.

"What is at the heart of the issue is what the prime minister knows? When he first knew about it? And what he did or failed to do about Beijing's election interference. In order to get to the bottom of that, it's imperative that we hear from the prime minister's top aide," Cooper said during Tuesday’s meeting.

PROC's study was sparked by now-under-investigation leaks from intelligence officials to The Globe and Mail and Global News, alleging specific efforts from China to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

During the PROC meeting Tuesday, NDP MP Rachel Blaney suggested Cooper's motion be amended to also summon the national Liberal and Conservative campaign directors from the last two elections. Blaney emphasized, though, that the NDP believes a public inquiry would be best — as PROC previously voted for.

"Sadly, what we have seen in this country is a continuous leak from CSIS that tells us that there's something serious that we need to be concerned with. And after that many leaks, I am persuaded that we now have to take a step that I am not necessarily initially comfortable with, because it is imperative," Blaney said. "People in this country trust their systems, and whenever there is questions to those systems, we need to address those, and make sure that those systems are stronger as a result of the work that we do here."

Countering the opposition proposals to expand PROC's work, Liberal MP Greg Fergus suggested they were playing political procedural games and trying to import a U.S.-style committee structure to "bully… intimidate… and humiliate" political opponents.

"The accountability of political staff ought to be satisfied through ministers. Ministers ran for office and accept the role and responsibility of being a minister, staff did not," he said, speaking at length alongside other Liberal MPs, delaying PROC's ability to vote on the opposition proposals.