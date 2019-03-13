Opposition MPs are making another push to bring former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould back before the House of Commons Justice Committee, arguing that her characterization of certain meetings relating to the prosecution of Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin differs from others that have been presented.

The request comes after the prime minister's former principal secretary Gerald Butts and Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick presented testimony before the justice committee last week. During their testimonies, they called into question Wilson-Raybould’s interpretation of events.

The Liberal committee members have already voted down one request to bring Wilson-Raybould back to testify.

"As a matter of fairness, I believe she needs to come back to be able to provide a rebuttal," Conservative MP Michael Cooper, who sits as vice-chair on the justice committee, said on CTV News Channel Wednesday.

Cooper specifically highlighted that Wilson-Raybould should be allowed to speak about the period of time when she served as veterans affairs minister after being shuffled from her role as justice minister and attorney general. That period of time is currently subject to solicitor-client privilege and cabinet confidentiality, which the prime minister is allowed to waive. Historically, however, these restrictions have rarely been lifted by any prime minister.

In her Feb. 27 committee appearance, Wilson-Raybould claimed she was subjected to "consistent and sustained" efforts to pressure her into seeking a remediation agreement deal with SNC-Lavalin. The firm has been slapped with corruption charges in response to its dealings with contracts in Libya.

"If Liberal MPs decide to silence her to try to prevent the committee from doing its work, there's only one conclusion that can be reached and that is that the Liberals on the committee are continuing to do the bidding of the PMO to cover this up," Cooper said.

The NDP is partnered with the Conservatives in this push to bring the former attorney general back before the committee.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday morning, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also renewed a call for an independent inquiry into the allegations of political interference.

"We believe that we’ve got to have a government that’s on your side and we’re going to continue to put pressure on this government to call a public inquiry. That is something that Canadians ought to have," Singh said.

The meeting, which is where MPs will debate the motion to bring Wilson-Raybould back for further committee testimony, is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

