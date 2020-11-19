OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a closed-door meeting with his opposition counterparts to receive a briefing from Canada’s top public health officials Thursday that raised alarms in the eyes of opposition leaders in regards to the state of the COVID-19 crisis in this country.

Opposition party leaders were able to get a first look at the latest federal pandemic modelling projections during Thursday’s meeting, and without offering specifics, the comments made by some federal party leaders afterwards show considerable concern with the path this country is on.

As Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam signalled earlier in the week, the updated modelling is expected to be released on Friday, as cases continue to climb and few regions show signs of flattening their COVID-19 curves.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul said she’ll be calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons to discuss what more the federal government can and should be doing to help get the pandemic under control.

“This is an incredibly urgent situation, it is one that we do not have a handle on,” she said, adding that based on what she’s just heard, the COVID-19 spread is expected to get worse without strong interventions.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said that what “struck” him from the meeting is that nearing a year into Canada being aware of the threat of the novel coronavirus, “we as a country are worse off than we were at the start of the pandemic.”

O’Toole is now calling on Trudeau to deploy rapid testing and at-home tests; find more effective targeted measures to protect and isolate people with COVID-19; explain how, when, and where Canadians will be able to get a vaccine; and share more information about the locations and sources of community spread.

As of the last round of national modelling in late October, the advice to Canadians was to cut their contacts by 25 per cent in order to curb the spread. Since then, case counts continued to set records in many provinces, forcing new rounds of restrictions.

“Things are looking tough,” said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on his way out of the meeting in the prime minister’s West Block office.

DOSE DISTRIBUTION CONFUSION

It was anticipated that the conversation around vaccine distribution would come up during Trudeau’s sit down with opposition leaders, as preliminary but promising news from both Moderna and Pfizer has caused a whirlwind of questions about how many vaccine doses the federal government will be sending to the provinces and when that will happen.

Despite officials in both Ontario and Alberta staking claims to a specific number of early vaccine doses, federal officials continue to say it’s far too early to have the details nailed down about how many vaccines each province will receive once approved by Health Canada, and how quickly doses could get out to each province once that happens.

“There are many ongoing preliminary discussions around our plan to… roll out vaccines and deliver them across the country. We know that there is still uncertainty as to when those vaccines are going to be manufactured, they are still all in various stages of trials and as much as have signed contracts around delivery dates, we know there are many uncertainties still to come,” Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

“The focus that we have as a government is on ensuring that as those vaccines arrive, and are approved safely by health authorities, that they get delivered as quickly as possible to vulnerable Canadians as a priority and then to all Canadians. We're working closely with the provinces in terms of establishing what those are, but these discussions are still at a preliminary stage.”

On Wednesday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province expects to receive a combined 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines during the first three months of 2021, with more to follow after that.

Speaking to CTV’s Power Play Wednesday, Health Parliamentary Secretary Darren Fisher went as far as to say he was “not aware” of where Elliot got her numbers from.

Asked on Thursday whether Elliot was wrong to come out with the figures she did, Trudeau would only say that there are “many numbers circulating” and it’s too early to confirm, despite Ontario Premier Doug Ford backing Elliot up.

Ford said that the figures his government shared came from senior federal officials, though sources in the Prime Minister’s Office have told CTV News that Ottawa has just asked the provinces for rough estimates of how many priority residents they’d like to vaccinate with the first round of vaccines.

On her way out of Thursday’s meeting, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that: “with everything, we work out an agreement with provinces and territories about how best to equitably share the resource, whether it’s personal protective equipment, or most recently rapid testing, and that’s exactly what we’ll do with vaccines as well. That work is underway and we’ll have more to say when it’s completed.”

With files from CTV News’ Annie Bergeron-Oliver and Nicole Bogart