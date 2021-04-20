TORONTO -- Leaders from the other federal parties are responding to the Liberal government’s newly proposed budget ahead of the first day of debate, with reactions ranging from support to skepticism.

Three opposition leaders appeared on CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday to discuss the budget. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole would not say whether his party will support the budget or not, but NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has said his party will support it in order to avoid an election during the pandemic.

The budget is expected to pass with the support of the NDP.

O’Toole said the budget, in his party’s view, both spends too much and does not address enough problems, saying it suffers from a “lack of focus.”

He said the budget supplies only “Band-Aid” support for businesses, and that they will require “some specific supports” beyond what the budget promises.

“We knew there was going to be a deficit in the pandemic, of course,” he said, but added that the deficit of $354 billion is too much, in his view.

“Mr. Trudeau has no plan to ever get close back to some sort of fiscal balance.”

He believes there should be more of a focus on how to get people working again during the pandemic.

“Get the economy moving and then lower the emergency spending,” he said.

The Conservatives will table amendments to the 700 page budget today. The Bloc Quebecois, as the third-largest party, will also add a sub-amendment. The Bloc has stated that they want more support given to provinces for health-care transfers.

While the NDP expressed early on that they would support the budget, Singh’s concerns are that the budget leaves off many items his party has fought for, such as pharmacare and a universal basic income.

“The Liberals chose not to ask the ultra-rich to pay their fair share, they didn’t put in the tax on extreme wealth, there’s a lot of things they didn’t do,” he told Your Morning.

But while he believes “there’s certainly some serious problems,” he said he is in favour of supporting the budget because “there’s no way I would ever trigger an election while we’re going through this third wave.”

He said it would be “unsafe and unfair to Canadians,” who he said do not want to face an election during this health crisis.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul told Your Morning that the Liberals’ budget did not go far enough.

The budget promises $17.6 billion in green investments and policies, but it’s only “a start,” she said, adding that our green plan needs to be “more ambitious than what we saw in the budget [yesterday].”

“We always welcome investments in green technology, green infrastructure,” she said. “What we’re looking for is a green recovery.

“We need to increase our commitment for reducing greenhouse gases.”

She added that while there is an extension of support for commercial renters included in the budget, there is no additional assistance promised for residential renters.

“We have seen a massive spike in evictions,” she said, adding these are people who “need real help right now.”

She said they were “still digging through” the budget, but implied her party would be supportive.

“There’s a lot of things in there that we support, and that I think most Canadians support,” she said.

When it comes to the government’s sweeping child-care plan, which pledged $30 billion in national daycare, both O’Toole and Singh expressed doubt.

“This is the ninth time the Liberal party of Canada has promised this program,” O'Toole said.

“It’s a massive pledge of funds that might leave a lot of families out.”

He added that child-care services are delivered by provinces, and said that they were not consulted.

Singh said he had “not a lot of faith” that the childcare rollout will be successful.

“My concern is that the Liberals are very quick to make a promise, they promised pharmacare for example,” he said, adding that the government had then "walked away from it.”

O’Toole did not give a firm answer on whether he’d vote in favour the budget, pointing out that the NDP have already given it support.

“We’re going to table our amendments, see how the debate goes,” he said.

Singh stated that although he’s pledged support, he still believes his party can positively impact the budget.

He pointed out that early on in the pandemic, the NDP fought to increase the wage subsidy for small and medium businesses announced last spring to 75 per cent, after the government initially announced a 10 per cent wage subsidy.

“We’ll continue to fight for Canadians at every step of the way,” he said.