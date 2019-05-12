

CTVNews.ca Staff





Opposition MPs are calling for the House of Commons’ Standing Committee on National Defence to hold an emergency meeting on the government’s conduct in the investigation and prosecution of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, CTV News has learned.

Federal prosecutors stayed a breach of trust charge against the military’s former second-in-command last week, staving off a potential political headache for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals ahead of this fall’s election.

In a letter dated May 12 and addressed to Jean-Marie David, the clerk of the Standing Committee on National Defence, MPs accused Trudeau of prejudicing the investigation “by inappropriately anticipating that the RCMP’s investigation would result in a prosecution.”

“This suggests that he and his cabinet had inappropriate access to information regarding an independent criminal proceeding,” it added.

The letter also accuses the government of political interference in a shipbuilding contract and of smearing Norman, which it claims has had “a deleterious effect on the morale of the Canadian Armed Forces.”

If the committee agrees to study the matter, it will move a motion calling on Norman, Trudeau and more than a dozen current and former government officials, including Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Justice Minister David Lametti and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to testify before the committee in televised hearings.

The motion requests that the witnesses appear no later than May 24, 2019, and that their appearances before the committee last for at least one hour.

The letter is signed by Conservative MPs James Bezan, Cheryl Galant and Richard Martel, as well as NDP MP Randall Garrison. They request that the committee meet within five days.

The Liberals have a majority on the committee, which will have to decide whether to give a green light to the study.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Norman’s breach of trust charge stemmed from the alleged leak of a cabinet decision to delay the signing of a nearly $700-million sole-sourced contract to retrofit a Navy ship with the Quebec-based Chantier Davie Shipyard. Norman, who was suspended from the military as a result of the charge, has denied any wrongdoing.

Ahead of the trial, which was slated to begin in August, Norman’s defence lawyer Marie Henein had accused the Liberal government of withholding thousands of documents that the defence had requested to bolster Norman’s defence.

“What you don’t do is you don’t put your finger and try to weigh in on the scales of justice, that is not what should be happening,” Henein said at a news conference earlier this week.

After federal prosecutors stayed that charge last week because they said it had no “reasonable prospect of conviction,” Norman said that he has an “important story to tell Canadians.”

In the wake of the Crown’s decision, opposition MPs have seized on Henein’s statements, accusing the Liberals of covering up or suppressing information that they claim could have put an end to the matter much earlier.

Trudeau has denied accusations of political interference in an independent criminal matter, and the government has said it will cover the cost of Norman's legal fees.

“The processes in this case have unfolded in a proper manner, completely independent of government, as they should have,” he said at a press conference in Edmonton last week.