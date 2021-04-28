OTTAWA -- The Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) initiative to combat sexual misconduct recorded 581 incidents of sexual assault and 221 cases of sexual harassment between April 1, 2016 and March 9, 2021.

According to documents tabled in the House of Commons responding to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant, the majority of sexual assault reports – 411 – logged by Operation Honour have identified the victim as female and the perpetrator as male.

“The Operation Honour Tracking and Analysis System is the primary means of recording and tracking inappropriate sexual behaviour incidents in the Canadian Armed Forces. Any incident that is reported to the chain of command as of April 1, 2016 must be reported to the system regardless of when the incident occurred,”reads the response from the Department of National Defence.

Answers about the number of incidents that fell under the jurisdiction of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service were not available, nor were details about the number of charges laid and findings of guilt associated with the incidents.

However, the documents did state that 99 of the 581 cases moved to civilian court proceedings, 42 to courts martial, and 17 to summary trials. There have been 216 administrative and 89 disciplinary actions taken, while 162 investigations were suspended by the individual impacted.

The issue of sexual misconduct in the military has gripped parliamentarians for the past several months after allegations against former defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance and his successor Admiral Art McDonald came to light.

On top of military investigations, two House of Commons committees are also studying the issue.

The Liberal government is facing criticism for its handling of the Vance allegation upon hearing about it as early as March, 2018, however an investigation into his behaviour following “rumours” of an inappropriate relationship was conducted as far back as 2015, when he was first appointed defence chief.

Questions nevertheless remain around what Prime Minster Justin Trudeau knew at the time, given recent testimony that indicated his top advisers, including chief of staff Katie Telford, were aware of a “complaint” against Vance.

The Conservatives are considering putting forward an opposition day motion on Thursday to call upon the government to “appoint a public inquiry to investigate” reports of “sexual harassment and misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces” because “the government has been shutting down or frustrating parliamentary studies of the situation.”

OPERATION HONOUR

Operation Honour was instituted by Vance in 2015, to raise awareness and combat sexual misconduct in the Forces.

Both the national defence and status of women committees have heard from current and former members, experts, and survivor advocates who say the program has not been effective in establishing culture change within the CAF.

"I’ve heard from many that perhaps this operation culminated and we need to harvest what’s worked from there, learn from what hasn’t, and go forward with a deliberate change plan," said the acting top military commander, Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre in his testimony.

Minister of Defence Harjit Sajjan also acknowledged this when he appeared several times before committee and the ministry addressed it in the documents recently tabled.

“National Defence recognizes that efforts to date, including Operation Honour, while well-intentioned, have not delivered the results that the Canadian Armed Forces needs, and its people deserve,” the document reads.