Ontario judge delivering 'lengthy' gas plants trial verdict
David Livingston, chief of staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty, and Laura Miller, deputy chief of staff to McGuinty, arrive at court in Toronto.
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 4:22AM EST
TORONTO -- A judge is in the process of reading the reasons for his verdict related to Ontario's gas-plants scandal.
Former top political aides David Livingston and Laura Miller are charged over the destruction of documents related to the scandal.
Judge Timothy Lipson apologized off the top for his "quite lengthy" decision.
He has been taking court through a who's who of players, a timeline of events, and relevant evidence in the case.
Livingston and Miller, senior staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty, are accused of attempted mischief and illegal use of a computer.
Prosecutors alleged the duo illegally destroyed records to save the Liberal party embarrassment over a decision to cancel two gas plants in 2011.