    • Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: report

    OTTAWA -

    The amount of funding private broadcasters will get through the Online News Act will be limited -- with an even lower cap for the CBC -- a federal government source confirms final regulations will say today.

    The source confirmed a report on the final regulations published in the Globe and Mail, on the condition they not be named so they could discuss matters not yet made public.

