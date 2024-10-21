One Liberal MP says he's signed letter asking Trudeau to resign, others remain mum
Liberal MP Sean Casey is the first to publicly confirm that he has signed a letter calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign, arguing it would be in the best interests of the country to let someone else take the reins.
As an internal revolt brews, few Liberal MPs who are not in the cabinet are publicly defending the prime minister. The upcoming caucus meeting on Wednesday appears to present the most serious challenge to Trudeau's leadership to date.
Casey, an MP from Charlottetown, told reporters on Monday that he has signed the letter asking the prime minister to resign, but would not say how many of his colleagues had also signed. He first came out to say he no longer supported the prime minister last week.
Casey argued that Canadians are no longer listening to Trudeau, making him a distraction from the government's work.
"Voting is an emotional exercise. It's not based on logic or reason. If it was based on logic and rational thinking, we'd be 20 points up, not down. But there's been baggage accumulated. People have tuned him out," Casey told reporters.
Several media reports have detailed that a group of Liberal MPs plan to confront Trudeau at the Wednesday caucus meeting over sagging poll numbers and gloomy electoral prospects.
The precise strategy and breadth of the attempt to push Trudeau to resign remain unclear, though some MPs who spoke to The Canadian Press on background said a significant number of party members are involved.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told reporters on Monday that while he understands people may want change after seeing the prime minister in power for nine years, he continues to back Trudeau.
"I've not seen that letter, and I haven't spoken to any of my colleagues who allegedly would have signed that letter. What I would tell them if I was to sit down and talk with them is that the prime minister has my support," he said.
Other Liberal backbenchers would only say they're saving that conversation for Wednesday.
"We need to have this (conversation) in caucus," Sameer Zuberi said.
The Liberal party has no mechanism to force a leader out, leaving the decision to resign -- or not -- entirely up to Trudeau.
The attempts to oust the prime minister come at a particularly precarious time for his minority government, as the Liberals try to maintain a grip on an increasingly fractious Parliament.
The debate on a Conservative demand for documents about federal spending on green technology projects dragged into its 11th day, and the matter of privilege has all but paralyzed House business for weeks.
The only other work that advanced on Monday was prompted by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Liberal MP George Chahal, who wrote letters to House Speaker Greg Fergus asking for an emergency debate into allegations of foreign interference by India.
Fergus approved the request for an emergency debate on Monday evening.
Last week, the RCMP revealed allegations that agents of the Indian government were linked to cases of murder, extortion and coercion in Canada.
Canada expelled six Indian diplomats and India in turn sent six Canadian envoys home as a result of the allegations.
In the letter, Singh said "the severity of the situation and the danger it poses to all Canadians" warrants an emergency debate so parliamentarians can discuss potential actions to protect people.
Singh also put forward a motion Monday to form a House of Commons committee on Canada-India relations to look into interference. He did not get the required support from all members of Parliament.
Singh accused the Liberals of bringing down his motion, saying MP Kevin Lamoureux appeared to be the one who voted against it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark wants to be 'part of the conversation' on Liberal party future
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces growing pressure to step aside, former B.C. premier Christy Clark says she is open to 'returning to politics' should the position of Liberal leader become available.
2 plead guilty to B.C. murder of former Air India suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik
Two men charged in the killing of former Air India bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a British Columbia court.
Major Toronto hospital network reinstates masking requirement
The University Health Network (UHN) is making masks mandatory as respiratory illness season ramps up.
Investigation ongoing into death of 19-year-old Walmart employee in Halifax
The investigation into the sudden death of a 19-year-old Walmart employee over the weekend is ongoing in Halifax.
Alleged assassination target calls expelled Indian high commissioner 'less of a diplomat and more of a hypocrite'
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun — a dual Canada-United States citizen and the target of an alleged assassination attempt in New York City last year — says the expelled Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, is 'less of a diplomat, and more of a hypocrite.'
Death toll from B.C. atmospheric river climbs as driver found dead, another presumed drowned
Mounties on Vancouver Island say one person is dead and another is presumed to have drowned after two vehicles were found submerged in a river following heavy rains that washed out roadways across British Columbia.
Are you a Canadian stuck in Cuba without power? We want to hear from you
Daily life in Cuba has been largely affected since an outage led to a nationwide blackout in the country, followed by Tropical Storm Oscar hitting the country's east coast. If you're a Canadian stuck in Cuba through this ordeal, CTV News wants to hear from you.
Frozen waffles recalled across Canada, U.S. over Listeria concerns
A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.
How an off-duty lifeguard found a missing 17-year-old in the ocean
It was a typical Wednesday evening for Noland Keaulana, who was fixing his truck at his grandparents’ house when he received an alert on his phone about a 17-year-old missing off the Honolulu coast.
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
'I regret leaving my cat there': Eastern Ontario cat rescue under investigation, allegations of abuse, neglect
A cat rescue southwest of Ottawa is under investigation after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records have surfaced.
Navy identifies 2 killed in fighter jet crash as aviators from California
The navy identified on Monday the two crew members who died last week in a jet fighter crash near Mount Rainier as two 31-year-old aviators from California.
-
'Central Park Five' members sue Trump for defamation after his debate comments on 1989 case
Members of the 'Central Park Five' sued former President Donald Trump on Monday over "false and defamatory" statements they allege he made about their 1989 case during a presidential debate last month.
-
Writer Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine part ways after relationship with political source revealed
New York magazine and its star political reporter, Olivia Nuzzi, have decided jointly to "part ways" after reports that she had a personal digital relationship with a source while covering the 2024 campaign.
-
Jury selection begins in the trial of a man charged in a New York City subway chokehold death
Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a U.S. Marine Corps veteran charged with manslaughter for placing a man in a deadly chokehold on a New York City subway train last year.
-
Cubans struggle with an extended power outage and a new tropical storm
Cuba's widespread blackouts stretched into their fourth day as Hurricane Oscar crossed the island's eastern coast with winds and heavy rain.
-
McDonald's agreed to Trump event but says it isn't endorsing a presidential candidate
McDonald’s Corp. agreed to host former U.S. president Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania store over the weekend but said it isn’t endorsing a candidate in the U.S. presidential race.
Quebec religion wants Health Canada's blessing to use magic mushrooms in ceremonies
A Quebec-based religion says Health Canada is dragging its feet on a decision whether to allow members to use magic mushrooms in their ceremonies.
Artificial intelligence a 'double-edged sword' in world of cybersecurity: experts
In the fight against cyber attackers, they reason AI can help just as much as it harms.
-
Preserving the history of Saskatchewan small towns is this tech company's specialty
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
-
Facing 7 more lawsuits, Sean 'Diddy' Combs protests a 'fresh wave of publicity'
Seven new lawsuits have been filed against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, including one alleging the rape of a 13-year-old girl. They come as his lawyers tried again Monday to get him freed on bail, and complained that a “fresh wave of publicity” is endangering his right to a fair criminal trial.
-
Jennifer Lawrence expecting second child with husband Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence will soon be a mom of two. The Oscar-winning actress is pregnant with her second child, a representative for Lawrence told Vogue on Sunday.
-
Liam Payne fans gather in great crowds to pay tribute in London's Hyde Park
London’s Hyde Park was one of the several sites around the world this weekend for an outpouring of love, grief and recollection in honor of Liam Payne, the former One Direction boy band member who tragically fell to his death at a hotel in Buenos Aires last week at the age of 31.
-
Six months on, what has the Trans Mountain pipeline project achieved and what's next?
Nearly six months after its opening, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is boosting Canada's energy sector as promised — but questions still linger about who will pay for the project's massive cost overruns.
-
Waterloo, Ont. company removed from U.S. entity list after supplying tech used for surveillance, spyware
A Waterloo, Ont. tech company says it’s been removed from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s entity list, after previously supplying technology allegedly used for mass surveillance and censorship.
-
High cost of groceries, rent squeezing Canadians: poll
High grocery and rental costs are squeezing lower-income Canadians even as inflation trends downward, a new survey suggests.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
-
'It was a good choice': This U.S. couple say their living costs dropped by nearly US$3,000 a month when they moved to Italy
The retired elementary teachers, Tony and Francine Smarrelli, originally from Syracuse, New York, resolved to leave the U.S. and move to Italy for good. They say they’ve cut back nearly US$3,000 per month on expenses, which amounts to US$36,000 a year, since moving there permanently.
-
'I am humbled': Meet the 87-year-old Ontario woman who graduated from York University
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
-
Liberal, Bloc MPs vote not to summon soccer officials for cheating scandal questions
A parliamentary committee will not question the coaches of the national women's soccer team about the Paris Olympics cheating scandal, after Liberal and Bloc Québécois MPs voted against launching a study today.
-
Professional mountain biker attempts new world record in Winnipeg while raising awareness for need for more biking facilities
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
-
Two-time Olympic beach volleyball player Sarah Pavan announces retirement
Two-time Olympian Sarah Pavan announced her retirement Monday, ending a 25-year volleyball career that included play in both indoor team competition and the beach volleyball discipline.
-
Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
-
U.S. to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
-
Canada vowed to clamp down on auto thefts. How is it doing?
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
'I am humbled': Meet the 87-year-old Ontario woman who graduated from York University
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
Haunted walk in Eganville, Ont. sharing donations among local charities
Looking for a scare with good intentions this Halloween season? The ghosts and ghouls of Eganville, Ont. invite families to tour the Haunted Walk at Lekbor Manor.
Preserving the history of Saskatchewan small towns is this tech company's specialty
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
Donated Moncton home to be transformed into cancer resource hub
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
The 'Fellow in Yellow' stops in southwestern Ontario during run across Canada
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario. Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
$5 waffles, $7 eggs benny: Victoria diner revives menu from 1989
John Cantin vividly remembers opening day for his Victoria diner. Stress levels were high, tables were full, and one of the most popular menu items couldn’t be freed from the unyielding grip of the waffle maker.
'The risk is real': Book on Manitoba mushrooms suspected to be written by AI
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
'Vindictive and malicious': B.C. court weighs in on long-running neighbour dispute
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
Richmond RCMP appeal for information in woman's drowning death on Oct. 3
Police are seeking dash cam footage to piece together the final moments of a woman who drowned in the Fraser River more than two weeks ago.
-
'Failure to provide necessities of life': Durham cop charged in on-duty incident
A Durham police officer has been charged criminally after he allegedly failed to render medical assistance to a person in distress.
-
Hamilton man shot after letting six-year-old play with gun now facing charges: police
A 25-year-old Hamilton man who was shot after letting a six-year-old child play with his gun is facing charges, police say. That’s just one incident in what Hamilton police say has been a record year for shootings in the city.
7 sent to hospital after 9-vehicle crash on Peigan Trail
Three people were sent to hospital following a crash on Peigan Trail Monday morning.
-
Here's what Calgary Parking says about stickers covering tap payment readers
Calgary Parking says there is “no need to worry” about stickers covering the contactless payment sensors on payment machines in the city.
-
Missing 16-year-old girl sought by Calgary police
Calgary police have released photos of a missing teen in an effort to locate her.
Trillium Line passes 14-day trial running
OC Transpo says the line finished the test with a 14-day rolling average on-time performance of 99.5 per cent.
-
City of Ottawa hybrid workers required to be in the office 2 days a week
As federal employees head into the office three days a week under the federal government's new hybrid work model, the City of Ottawa is only requiring its hybrid employees to be in the office a minimum of two days a week.
Montreal-area woman hit by shotgun blast while lying in bed 2 floors above neighbour: police
A 65-year-old Repentigny man is facing charges after allegedly drunkenly firing a shotgun in his apartment and injuring a young woman who was sleeping in her bed two floors above.
-
Plateau residents upset after city removes parking spots for trees
Some people living in the Le Plateau-Mont-Royal are seeing red over a new landscaping project meant to bring more green to the neighbourhood.
Edmonton Public Schools support staff to go on strike Thursday
Edmonton Public Schools support workers will go on strike on Thursday.
-
Alberta basketball coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges
A Stony Plain basketball coach has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.
-
Speed named a factor in crash that hurt 4
Two people needed to be pulled from a vehicle following a crash in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
LIVE @ 8 P.M. ADT New Brunswickers head to the polls to vote in provincial election
New Brunswickers will cast their votes today in what is predicted to be a tight provincial election.
-
Record high temperatures set Sunday in the Maritimes; chance at more Monday
A very fair and mild October weekend allowed for a few recording-setting high temperatures in the Maritimes.
Manitoba mandating passenger heaters for all buses starting in November
Starting next month, all buses in Manitoba will require functional heating systems for passengers.
-
17-year-old girl arrested after two teen boys attacked with machete outside Winnipeg school
A 17-year-old girl is facing charges in connection with a machete attack involving two teenage boys outside a Winnipeg school.
-
SaskPower warns of Interac e-Transfer scam
SaskPower is warning customers of an email scam currently making the rounds.
-
Regina police searching for suspect in weekend assault in North Central
Regina police are asking the public for help as it searches for a suspect involved in an assault in the North Central area on Sunday.
-
Saskatchewan contractor fined $125,000 for workplace injury
A construction firm has pled guilty in the case of a serious workplace injury in 2023 near Moose Jaw.
Victims share impact of University of Waterloo stabbing spree at attacker’s sentencing hearing
Victims are sharing the lasting impact of the 2023 triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo. The attacker, Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, previously pled guilty to four assault-related charges.
-
$170K in cocaine, $2M in cash seized by Brantford police and RCMP
Three people from Brantford are facing charges after 6.3 kilograms of cocaine was seized during search warrants at five southwestern Ontario locations.
'Hateful and mean': LGBTQ+ advocates slam Sask. Party's proposed change room policy
A Saskatoon LGBTQ+ advocate says if the Saskatchewan Party's proposed change room policy had been in place when he was a kid, he would not have survived high school.
-
Sask. woman charged with impaired driving in collision that killed two Alberta women
The RCMP says a 32-year-old Saskatchewan woman has been charged with criminal negligence and impaired driving after causing a fatal collision in the wrong lane of Highway 11.
-
Saskatoon police say 76-year-old man pushed down stairs after domestic dispute
Saskatoon police have arrested a woman who investigators believe may have pushed a 76-year-old man down a flight of stairs on Friday night.
Defence admits Sudbury murder suspect stole from the victim, but insists she didn't kill him
The defence for a woman accused of second-degree murder in Sudbury admits she stole from the male victim, but insists the man was already dead when she arrived in his apartment.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation protests after ancestral remains found during excavation
A 29-year-old man believed to be carrying a loaded pistol is wanted on Manitoulin Island by Anishnaabe police who say they suspect he fled to Sagamok First Nation.
Second life claimed following fatal Lambton county collision
Lambton OPP have confirmed that a second person has died following a crash that took place last week.
-
Witness saw people in balaclavas arriving at bush party shooting
"They were wearing all black head to toe, they were wearing balaclavas….It's not a normal thing to be coming to a party looking like that... I just connected it to the altercation."
-
London police seeking suspect that approached a woman in a changeroom shower
Police say that on Saturday, September 28, at around 3:00 p.m., a woman was in the women’s changeroom of the Canada Games Aquatics Centre on Wonderland Road.
Expert predicts how long will this warm weather last
It's a summer-like day in mid-October, with temperatures hitting 24C across Simcoe County, feeling more like 27C with the humidex. These daytime highs aren't unheard of, but they are definitely not the norm.
-
Driver loses control of car, plows across cornfield and crashes into house
Police charged a motorist after a vehicle crashed into a home in Innisfil Monday afternoon.
-
Mobile trailer destroyed in fire caused by a candle
Officials say a candle caused a fire that destroyed a mobile trailer in Oro-Medonte early Friday morning.
Windsor Liberation Zone organizers pleased the University won’t reconsider two agreements with protestors
The Windsor Liberation Zone organizers are pleased that the University of Windsor will not reconsider two agreements made with pro-Palestinian protestors. The agreements were signed after a nine-week occupation.
-
Windsor Goodfellows see rise in program usage
The Windsor Goodfellows are preparing for the return of their annual newspaper campaign next month as demand at the non-profit organization soars.
-
DIGS bust leads to multiple shotguns seized
Windsor police officers have arrested a suspect and seized four shotguns after an investigation.
3 charged with murder after Vancouver Island overdose death
Two people have been arrested and one is still at large in the alleged murder of a woman on Vancouver Island whose 2023 overdose death police treated as suspicious.
-
Cyclist struck and killed during race near Victoria
A police investigation is underway after a cyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck while participating in an organized bicycle race on Vancouver Island.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
No risk to public: Lethbridge police take part in training exercises on Tuesday
Lethbridge police are advising the public of officer training on Tuesday that will happen in two different venues throughout the day.
-
Hitmen wrap up homestand in impressive fashion, defeating Hurricanes 6-1
Calgary scored three times in the first, and three times in the third as the Hitmen defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-1 Saturday at the Saddledome.
-
Final students to graduate from Lethbridge College to receive degrees this weekend
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
Fines as high as $50K for owners of vacant properties in Sault Ste. Marie
The owners of 73 vacant properties in the Sault have been fined for violations of the city's vacant properties bylaw, including 33 owned by a firm going through a high-profile insolvency process.
-
Police say impaired driver crashes in northern Ont. with three children in vehicle
Three young children were unhurt when a vehicle they were in crashed into a ditch Oct. 14 in Sandy Lake First Nation in northwestern Ontario.
