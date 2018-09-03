

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - The Parti Quebecois would raise Quebec's minimum wage to $15 per hour if elected.

The party says the starting wage would be raised gradually from the current wage of $12 per hour.

On Labour Day, party leader Jean-Francois Lisee is in the Gaspe region, where his promises to workers include a plan to create a group insurance plan for the self-employed.

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard, meanwhile, is in Iles-de-la-Madeleine, where his party is promising to invest an additional $200 million to extend cell phone coverage in remote areas.

Coalition Leader Francois Legault is the Montreal area, where he'll announce that former legislature member Christian Dube is leaving his job with Quebec's pension fund manager to return to run for a seat on Oct. 1.