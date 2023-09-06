On eve of party convention Poilievre says he's not bound by grassroots' policy ideas

OTTAWA -

On the eve of his first policy convention as leader, Pierre Poilievre is reminding Canadians that he is not bound by the policies the Conservative grassroots choose to advance.

He is in Quebec City a day before Conservatives hold a convention to talk about how to win the next federal election and debate more than two dozen policy suggestions from party members

Many of the ideas championed by different riding associations fall in line with Poilievre's own priorities, such as bolstering public safety, making housing more affordable and speeding up credential recognition for skilled immigrants.

Some others, however, appear to bristle against his agenda, including a pitch to pull government funding from both the English and French arms of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, which receives roughly $1.2 billion in funding annually from Parliament.

It's an idea that is widely popular among the Conservative base, heavily concentrated in Western Canada, but one that those in the party, particularly in Quebec, treat with more caution.

Poilievre says he won't comment on any policy resolution until after members cast their votes but did say he is not bound to implement or follow any of the resolutions even if they pass.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.