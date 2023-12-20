Politics

    • Olympian, philanthropist, head of Canadian Women's Foundation appointed to Senate

    Marnie McBean speaks after being named the Olympic chef de mission for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games during the Canada Day noon show on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, July 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Marnie McBean speaks after being named the Olympic chef de mission for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games during the Canada Day noon show on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, July 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    OTTAWA -

    A former Olympian, a philanthropist and the head of the Canadian Women's Foundation have all been newly appointed to the Senate.

    The appointees include Marnie McBean, who was an Olympic medalist four times during her career as a rower and won three gold medals.

    She will be joined by Toni Varone, a developer who is a director on the board of the Crown corporation Canada Lands Company.

    The third appointee is Paulette Senior, the former head of the YWCA of Canada, who is known for her work promoting gender equity.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced the three will fill vacant seats in the Senate for Ontario.

    Independent senators are appointed by the Governor General on the recommendation of the prime minister after being selected by an advisory board.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.

    IN DEPTH

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News