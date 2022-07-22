Old age security to rise 10%; first permanent increase in five decades, feds say

The Canadian government will increase old age security (OAS) starting next week, a move the feds say will be the first permanent raise to the pension in nearly 50 years.

The initiative will see OAS permanently increased by 10 per cent for seniors 75 and older.

A statement released by the federal government on Thursday says that besides adjustments for inflation, this will be the first permanent increase to the pension since 1973.

The federal Liberals mentioned the 10 per cent increase to OAS in their platform and later included the measure in the 2021 budget.

Full pensioners can expect to receive more than $800 in additional funds over the first year, the statement says, with 3.3 million seniors benefiting.

"The permanent increase to the OAS pension will help provide older seniors with greater financial security now and in the future," Seniors Minister Kamal Khera said.

"Younger seniors — and all Canadians — can enjoy greater peace of mind while planning their retirement finances, knowing they will be able to count on more support from the OAS pension in their later years."

The OAS pension pays out monthly to seniors 65 and older in Canada.

The federal government offered a one-time $500 payment in August 2021 to seniors eligible for OAS. This also was part of last year's budget.

The scheduled increase comes after Canada's inflation rate rose 8.1 per cent in June over the previous year, making it the largest annual increase since January 1983.

