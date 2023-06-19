Oil and gas, electricity emissions remain a challenge for Ottawa-Alberta relationship
There is no line in the sand between his government and Alberta over energy and climate policies but there is also still a lot of daylight in their respective visions, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Monday.
Wilkinson was in Calgary with Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc for a face-to-face meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. It was the first Alberta-Ottawa sit down since Smith's United Conservative Party was re-elected last month.
The two governments have had a rocky relationship amid concerns in Alberta about Ottawa's climate-change policies and plans for a transition to a net-zero emissions economy.
Before the meeting Smith said Ottawa's plan for an emissions-free electricity grid by 2035 and a cap on oil and gas sector emissions that could be announced before the end of June aren't realistic for her province without a massive cost to the economy and jobs. She said she was drawing a line in the sand that Ottawa can either get on board Alberta's plan for getting to net-zero emissions by 2050, or it can get out of the way.
"I put forward our emissions reduction and energy development plan for a reason, because I'm sending the message to Ottawa that we are going to chart our own pathway to meet our national commitment of being carbon neutral by 2050 and they've got to come into alignment with us," she said at a news conference.
Following the meeting Wilkinson said they did not "fully get to a meeting of minds." But he was open to trying to understand what Alberta's concerns are and "to see the extent to which we may be able to address them."
"I think it's a mistake for anybody to be drawing a clear line in the sand saying, you know, we're not willing to compromise on anything," said Wilkinson.
"I've never been somebody who takes those kinds of polar positions. You know, we clearly are interested in moving forward with electricity regulations to see a clean grid, because we think that underpins the economy in the future. We have committed to a cap on oil and gas emissions. But there are lots of different ways to do that. There are flexibilities and how you design it."
He did not say whether that would mean changes to the timelines for those policies.
Net-zero is the term used for when any greenhouse-gas emissions remaining are captured either through nature or technology, so they don't end up in the atmosphere and contribute to more global warming.
Both Canada and Alberta are targeting to be net-zero by 2050. Canada however has multiple earlier targets along the way, including a 2030 target that wants to see emissions from the oil and gas sector cut by more than 40 per cent.
One area of contention that seems to have been resolved is the federal sustainable jobs legislation, which Wilkinson tabled last week. Last winter Smith came out swinging against the promised bill, saying it was Ottawa's intention to use the legislation to kill Alberta's energy sector.
She said scrapping the jobs transition plan was a "non-negotiable condition" of Alberta investing more for carbon capture and storage in the oilsands.
The bill itself is a relatively bureaucratic bundle of advisory councils and reporting requirements for the government to show a plan every five years for protecting and creating energy jobs as the country and world transition to an economy without emissions.
Initially called the "just transition" plan, the bill has been renamed "sustainable jobs" which the government says better reflects its intention.
On Monday Smith's concerns about that bill seemed to have mostly vanished, including because of the name change. She said calling it a just transition "set the expectation of phasing out oil and natural gas workers completely."
"We told them that's not on, we are going to be phasing out emissions, we are not going to be phasing out oil and natural gas jobs. And they seem to have acknowledged that with their legislation that came forward, that includes opportunities for us to invest in carbon capture, utilization and storage, hydrogen, LNG export, and those are the things that I think we can find in common."
Wilkinson said the meeting included a lengthy discussion of carbon capture, a developing technology to trap carbon emissions from big industrial plants like electricity generating stations and oil and gas extraction operations, and then funnel them back underground.
He also said Ottawa is very interested in working with Alberta on planned hydrogen and net-zero petrochemical plants.
"Certainly, you know, there are some areas where we have differences, and we're going to need to work our way through those differences," he said. "But in general, I think it was a good faith opportunity to both sort of share aspirations that we agree on, and to put on the table some of the things that we don't and to talk about how we might move those things forward."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Titanic submarine missing since Sunday, search underway near Newfoundland
A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic.
'June-uary' brings snow in B.C., Alberta while Ontario, Quebec battle wildfires
Canada's national forecast is a mixed bag over the next couple of days as some communities brace for snow and rain while others are under a heat warning.
No investigation of political interference allegations in SNC-Lavalin affair: RCMP
The RCMP says it is not investigating allegations of political interference in the federal handling of criminal charges against engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.
Canadian ERs to remain in crisis if action isn't taken on staffing shortages, patient surges: report
Canadian emergency departments are likely to remain in crisis until action is taken to tackle staffing shortages and patient surges, according to a new report on the years-long issue made worse during the pandemic.
BREAKING | Snowbird military pilot charged with sexual assault after alleged incident in Barrie, Ont.
A pilot with the Snowbirds has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Barrie.
WestJet is shutting down Sunwing Airlines. What does that mean for consumers?
Air travel industry observers say federal regulators should watch closely for consumer price impacts as WestJet winds down Sunwing Airlines.
Hackers threaten to leak stolen Reddit data if company doesn't pay US$4.5 million
Hackers from the BlackCat ransomware gang, also known as ALPHV, are threatening to leak 80 gigabytes of confidential data from Reddit that they claim to have stolen during a February breach, according to a post from the group on the dark web, which was reviewed by CNN and an independent cybersecurity expert.
AI may replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research: paper
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
Deadly Manitoba highway crash investigation continues, RCMP interviewing survivors
The investigation into a deadly crash on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway is continuing by RCMP, as the Manitoba government has announced supports for family members of victims.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Snowbird military pilot charged with sexual assault after alleged incident in Barrie, Ont.
A pilot with the Snowbirds has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Barrie.
-
Deadly Manitoba highway crash investigation continues, RCMP interviewing survivors
The investigation into a deadly crash on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway is continuing by RCMP, as the Manitoba government has announced supports for family members of victims.
-
IHIT identifies Surrey homicide victim as local Sikh temple leader
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a temple in Surrey, B.C., has been identified by police as the president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.
-
Oil and gas, electricity emissions remain a challenge for Ottawa-Alberta relationship
There is no line in the sand between his government and Alberta over energy and climate policies but there is also still a lot of daylight in their respective visions, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Monday.
-
In Labrador, those caring for a town's homeless population face backlash, criticism
A community group in Labrador is facing backlash for helping the homeless, with some residents saying the group is "enabling" the homeless population.
-
'June-uary' brings snow in B.C., Alberta while Ontario, Quebec battle wildfires
Canada's national forecast is a mixed bag over the next couple of days as some communities brace for snow and rain while others are under a heat warning.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Titanic submarine missing since Sunday, search underway near Newfoundland
A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic.
-
Russia had means, motive and opportunity to destroy Ukraine dam, drone photos and information show
Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to bring down a Ukrainian dam that collapsed earlier this month while under Russian control, according to exclusive drone photos and information obtained by The Associated Press.
-
4 wounded after man with axe attacks diners at 3 New Zealand restaurants
Four people were hospitalized in New Zealand after a man armed with an axe began attacking diners at random at three neighboring Chinese restaurants, according to police and witnesses.
-
Montana officials downplay first-of-its-kind climate trial
Montana officials sought to downplay a first-of-its-kind trial taking place over the state's obligations to protect residents from climate change, saying Monday that a victory by the young plaintiffs would not change approvals for fossil fuel projects.
-
Nigeria's leader replaces security chiefs in major shakeup
President Bola Tinubu has replaced the chiefs of all of Nigeria's security services in a major shakeup that takes effect immediately, the presidency said Monday.
-
As death toll rises to 81, new accounts clash with official version of migrant disaster off Greece
The number of confirmed victims from one of the worst migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean rose to 81 Monday after three more bodies were found off southern Greece, as more survivors claimed that the battered trawler had been under tow by another vessel just before it sank with hundreds of people aboard.
Politics
-
No investigation of political interference allegations in SNC-Lavalin affair: RCMP
The RCMP says it is not investigating allegations of political interference in the federal handling of criminal charges against engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.
-
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
-
Oil and gas, electricity emissions remain a challenge for Ottawa-Alberta relationship
There is no line in the sand between his government and Alberta over energy and climate policies but there is also still a lot of daylight in their respective visions, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Monday.
Health
-
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
-
'Promising' new drug to treat Alzheimer's in pipeline of approval in Canada
Canada has started the approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug that is 'quite promising,' according to one expert.
-
Canadian ERs to remain in crisis if action isn't taken on staffing shortages, patient surges: report
Canadian emergency departments are likely to remain in crisis until action is taken to tackle staffing shortages and patient surges, according to a new report on the years-long issue made worse during the pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
AI may replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research: paper
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
-
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
Entertainment
-
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
-
Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after she was hit in the head by a phone
Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage on Sunday at her concert in New York City after someone threw a cellphone that hit her in the head.
-
Shawn Mendes makes surprise appearance at Toronto Ed Sheeran concert after year off
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran gave his Canadian fans a homegrown surprise on Saturday when Shawn Mendes joined him on stage in Toronto.
Business
-
WestJet is shutting down Sunwing Airlines. What does that mean for consumers?
Air travel industry observers say federal regulators should watch closely for consumer price impacts as WestJet winds down Sunwing Airlines.
-
'Retail has nine lives' in Canada as 2023 consumer spending strong -- for now: report
Retail sales growth in Canada is continuing to outperform much of the world so far this year, a sign of the ongoing resiliency of Canadian shoppers despite higher inflation and recession predictions, a new report has found.
-
High government spending means more inflation? It's complicated, economists say
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to block the federal government's budget bill from passing earlier this month is the latest example of government spending coming under scrutiny amid high inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Elliot Page on balancing trans joy and harsh realities of anti-LGBTQ2S+ sentiment
Elliot Page is in a bit of an odd position, he says, being one of the most visible transgender men in the world. He's in a better place than ever before. The Halifax-born actor is able to be his full self without reservation. But at the same time, he has publicly declared himself part of a group that is under attack.
-
The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. As a result, she is the one responsible for those annual gifts that run the gamut from embarrassingly silly-looking neckties to kids' finger paintings crafted with so much love by those tiny hands that they can bring a tear to the eye of even the most stoic father.
-
'Trembling in fear': Ikea Canada appears to unveil mascot in naming contest
Ikea Canada has a new mascot in town and is asking customers to give it a name in a new TikTok posted Monday.
Sports
-
Canada's Connor Bedard honoured as IIHF's first male player of the year
Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard has been honoured as the International Ice Hockey Federation's first male player of the year.
-
Venus Williams, aged 43 and ranked No 697, pulls off surprising win at Birmingham Classic
At age 43 and ranked No. 697, Venus Williams isn't done quite yet -- especially on her favoured surface of grass.
-
Police investigation into 2018 Canada junior team questioned at parliamentary hearing
The handling of the investigation into sexual assault allegations made against the 2018 Canadian junior hockey team was questioned at a parliamentary committee on Monday.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.
-
Max Verstappen wins back-to-back Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.