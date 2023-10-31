Officer who interacted with Chris Barber back on stand in organizers trial

Politics

    OTTAWA -

    The trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers is set to resume today with the continued testimony of an officer who served as a liaison between the Ottawa Police Service and demonstrators.

    Sgt. Jordan Blonde, a police officer who described himself as a “secondary” contact for Barber, will be back on the stand today.

    On Friday, Blonde described “hostile” scenes leading up to a police operation to forcibly remove demonstrators out of Ottawa's downtown in the early 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health measures.

    Crown prosecutors are expected to continue questioning Blonde today, but defence lawyers say they won't be able to cross-examine him until the judge makes a ruling on the admissibility of internal police documents that police claim are protected by solicitor-client privilege.

    Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are facing multiple charges including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

    The Crown is seeking to prove that the two high-profile organizers had influence over the actions of protesting crowds.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

