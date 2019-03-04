

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Barack Obama says there is a danger in the United States and around the world with politics being driven by passions disconnected from facts.

The former president spoke to a sold-out crowd of 13,500 at the Bell MTS Centre in Winnipeg during the first Canadian stop of the "Conversation with President Barack Obama" tour on Monday evening.

While never mentioning current U.S. President Donald Trump, Obama says he's worried if there was a major crisis today, the response may not follow common sense or practicality.

Obama also spoke about Justin Trudeau and former prime minister Stephen Harper.

He says he was more politically aligned with Trudeau but worked successfully with both because the U.S. and Canada are like cousins and the relationship is very important.

The 44th president will speak in Calgary on Tuesday.