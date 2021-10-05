OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is pledging to be held accountable and learn from his party’s 2021 federal election loss, after his caucus voted to give themselves the power to potentially oust him.

Following a key post-election meeting where he faced a divided caucus upset by various elements of O’Toole’s national campaign, O’Toole said he remains confident that he’ll be able to maintain party support to stay on as leader, despite his MPs having the option to pursue a leadership review.

“As I said today during our first meeting as a caucus: as leader, I am accountable. Accountable for what went well, and accountable for where we fell short. I'm also accountable for where we failed in executing on our plan for Canadians, and I take that responsibility very seriously. I'm resolutely committed to reviewing every element of our campaign,” O’Toole told reporters.

The caucus’ decision to take the first step towards removing O’Toole, or at least leaving the door open to the possibility, was one of four key resolutions they made on Tuesday.

Through the Reform Act— an initiative from Ontario Conservative MP Michael Chong that came into effect in 2015—the caucus voted on giving themselves four key internal powers, including the ability to review and remove their party leader and elect an interim replacement.

If Conservatives want to forge ahead with this leadership review, 20 per cent of caucus would need to sign a formal agreement to trigger the process, and then it would require a majority of caucus members to vote to remove the leader through a secret-ballot process. O’Toole encouraged his caucus to vote in favour of enacting these powers, and he said after the meeting that just because caucus has the ability in its back pocket, he doesn’t feel threatened by it.

“This is not about a Sword of Damocles hanging over my head. We're united as a team. This is about having a fair and transparent process that a team must have when it respects one another,” he said.

Heading into the meeting, O’Toole said he was confident he had enough caucus support to carry him through as leader to the next election.

“We're all disappointed, no one more so than me. But we have to make sure we build on the gains we have, learn from where we fell short. That's what any team, that's what any family does when you have a disappointment, you learn from it, you come together, and that's what the meeting will do,” he said Tuesday morning.

O’TOOLE TAPS DEFEATED MP TO CONDUCT REVIEW

There has been disagreement within the party over whether O’Toole should remain at the helm since the Sept. 20 federal vote that saw the party fail to beat the Liberals and Justin Trudeau after leading in the polls for a good portion of the race.

Despite O’Toole’s promise to pick up seats across the country, the party is returning with the same number of MPs—119— that it had before the vote, down from the 121 seats the party won in 2019.

The day after the election, O’Toole announced he would be initiating an internal review of what went wrong during the 2021 election campaign. When he announced the review, he said the party is "building towards victory next time,” signalling his intention to stay on as leader when the next race is called.

“It’s a minority Parliament, sadly, very similar to the one we left and we have to be ready to run again,” he said Tuesday, announcing that defeated Alberta MP James Cumming will be chairing the review process.

“With the support of our caucus, and the Conservative Party, James will conduct a thorough review of the national campaign. I'm very pleased that James has agreed to chair the review, and I look forward to his report, which will ideally be concluded by the end of this year,” O’Toole said.

“Our team is also focused on what comes next. We have a busy session ahead in the House of Commons. And if we take Justin Trudeau at his word, we may be back to the polls in the next 18 months.”

CAUCUS MEMBERS EXPRESS CONCERNS

Not all MPs on their way into the meeting were willing to voice their support for O’Toole, stating there was going to be lots to talk about in what ended up being an approximately six-hour meeting. On their way out, most MPs who stopped to speak with reporters expressed confidence in carrying on under O’Toole’s leadership.

Behind closed doors, both re-elected and defeated MPs had the opportunity to speak about what went right, and what didn’t from their perspectives during the meeting. Among the concerns MPs raised on their way in: the party’s position on putting a price on carbon, gun control, and the billions of spending promised without an immediate plan to balance the books.

“There’s a lot of conversations that need to take place in the next little while. We as a team, and as a membership, will have those discussions,” said B.C. MP Todd Doherty. Asked if he supports O’Toole, his response was: “He’s a friend, and he’s a colleague.” On his way out of the meeting, Doherty had little more to say.

One of the caucus members with the most direct remarks on her way into the meeting was Alberta MP Shannon Stubbs, who said she thinks the party membership as a whole should be heard on the leadership question within next six months, instead of waiting until the next scheduled convention in 2023.

“I would just say that having 15 per cent fewer voters vote for me in this election, compared to 2019… is a message that I take very seriously,” Stubbs said. “I believe there needs to be an accounting on how it is that we are going to maintain conservative voters, maintain confidence among conservative voters and supporters, and also account for… the serious losses that we took.”

Michael Barrett, who appeared alongside O’Toole championing their platform at some of the final teletownhalls held during the race, wouldn’t say when asked repeatedly where he stood on O’Toole continuing on as leader.

“It'll be incumbent on him to demonstrate that the lessons that our caucus expresses today, that they're learned before we move forward,” he said before the meeting. On his way out, Barrett said there were “mixed emotions,” and “great feedback” given in the room, and that he’s confident that the Official Opposition is returning to Parliament “stronger.”

“Going in, my objective was to hear from my colleagues and we heard that perspective that's different in every province across the country and so I'm satisfied with the presentation made by the leader and by the campaign manager,” Barrett said.

Others, including B.C. MP Dan Albas and Ontario MP Karen Vecchio, said they absolutely support O’Toole and don’t think he should be ousted after one election in the way former leader Andrew Scheer was.

“There's a big desire for us to get back to work,” said Alberta MP Michelle Rempel Garner.

Chong, a former leadership contender also said he supports O’Toole staying on, as the party did make gains when you “look beneath the hood,” citing an increase in the vote share between 2019 and 2021 in Quebec and Ontario, for example.

“Was it enough? Clearly not. But, in about 20 ridings a one point shift in the percentage of the popular vote in Ontario would have won us an additional 20 ridings… And so for that reason, I think he should stay on because I think he's set us on the right track.”

On the eve of the meeting, Nova Scotia Conservative Sen. Michael MacDonald wrote to his colleagues imploring them to vote to have the power to call for a leadership review. In the lengthy letter, he cited the vote counts in key regions that saw the party bleed votes to fringe parties, and O’Toole’s pivot from running in the leadership as a “true blue” Conservative to a more centrist leader.

“The strategy of moving our party to the left not only failed to attract new Conservative voters, it drove out large numbers of traditional conservative voters who no longer felt welcome in their old home,” reads an email from MacDonald to the caucus, obtained by CTV News.

“Part of the issue was that by the end of the campaign nobody knew what Erin stood for, including many card-carrying Conservatives,” MacDonald wrote. “But he has been judged by the voters and he has failed to win a winnable election. To keep trying the same strategy, even with some changes, is only going to drive more Conservatives away, and we simply cannot afford to do that.”

With files from CTV News’ Evan Solomon and Sarah Turnbull.