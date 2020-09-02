OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole has announced his new House leadership team, with Manitoba MP Candice Bergen crowned his new deputy leader and MP Richard Martel taking on the role of the top voice of Quebec.

Bergen previously served as the Conservative House leader, an important role in managing the procedural workings in the House of Commons, and was first elected in 2008.

Gerard Deltell, a Quebec MP, has been named the new House leader, succeeding Bergen.

Bergen will be stepping into the role that was previously held by Ontario MP Leona Alleslev — the MP who crossed the floor from the Liberals to the Tories in 2018. Alleslev had stepped down from her House leadership position in July to back O’Toole's opponent, Peter MacKay, in the Conservative leadership race.

The new Quebec Lieutenant, Richard Martel, will be replacing Alain Rayes, who had served in the role under Andrew Scheer since 2017.

O'Toole has also named rookie MP Eric Duncan as his new question period co-ordinator, and MP Karen Vecchio — who backed MacKay in the leadership race — as his deputy House leader.

Blake Richards, an Alberta MP, will serve as whip. Ontario MP Alex Ruff has been named his deputy.

Meanwhile, Alberta MP Tim Uppal is O'Toole's new caucus-party liaison, and Tom Kmiec has retained his role as caucus chair.

