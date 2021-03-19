OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole unveiled elements of his election pitch to Canadians Friday, seeking to ease his party's jitters that they're without an offering solid enough to woo voters away from the Trudeau Liberals.

His marquee speech to the party's policy convention contained what he's billing as a "recovery plan" that would within one year restore one million jobs lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, a Conservative government would tackle some of the other weaknesses the pandemic has exposed or created in society, O'Toole promised.

The Tories would increase mental health funding to the provinces and beef up domestic production of pharmaceuticals and vaccines, all while winding down existing stimulus programs and getting the country set on a course to eliminate the deficit within a decade.

"Together, we will give Justin Trudeau the fight of his life," O'Toole said, according to a prepared text of his remarks.

"Because there is one thing the Liberals fear more than anything else: a Conservative party with the courage to grow, to be bold, and to change. And that's the Conservative party that many Canadians are waiting for."

O'Toole's one million jobs plan mimics a similar promise made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last fall, when the Liberals pledged to create that same number of jobs.

The Liberals have since been rolling out program spending they say is designed to do it.

O'Toole suggested his plan would be spurred on by incentives for small business and by assisting the hardest-hit sectors of the economy, as well as the women and young people who have suffered the most.

O'Toole, who was elected leader last August on the strength of a promise to stay close to the party's conservative roots, sought again Friday to reach out beyond that faction.

He reiterated his campaign victory speech that his party will be one where all Canadians can find a home, and especially those disenchanted by the New Democrats.

"There are those that say no matter what we do, we can only win elections when the NDP are stronger," he said.

"Well, depending on another party's performance is not a strategy. And I'm not going to sit around and wait for them to get serious."

He said the party will target union members who've traditionally aligned with the NDP, but he also made a direct play to potential voters in Quebec, reiterating that only the Conservative party can advance their interests in Ottawa, not the Bloc Quebecois.

He said it's also time for the party to get serious on climate change.

"We have now fought and lost two elections against a carbon tax because voters did not think we were serious about addressing climate change," he said.

"And I will not allow 338 candidates to defend against the lie from the Liberals that we are a party of climate change deniers."

With most research saying some element of carbon pricing is essential to help Canada hit its emissions-reductions targets -- without spending a small fortune to do it -- there have been questions about how or whether the Conservatives would stick by their promise to axe it.

On Friday, O'Toole reiterated his party would scrap part of it, but not the whole thing.

"We will scrap Justin Trudeau's carbon tax on working Canadians," he said.

What will replace it is in the works.

O'Toole's remarks came at the close of two days of debate by party members on their own ideas for party policy, and O'Toole pledged that some of those would work their way into the platform as well.

"As we work together on our policy platform, the most important question we must ask ourselves is: will this help us secure Canada's future?" he said.

Delegates had previously heard the party's financial footing is solid, and its campaign team is already retooling the technology to have more success identifying voters and getting them out to the polls.

The gathering is held roughly every two years, meaning the next one is likely to come well after the next election.

If O'Toole fails to win a majority government, he'd face a leadership review by the membership, which could end up launching a race to replace him.

On Friday, the party made a major change to how that contest would run.

Previously, all 338 ridings in the country were allocated 100 points, and how many points a leadership candidate receives is based on what percentage share of the overall vote they received in the riding.

But that's been tweaked in favour of a system that will see each riding allocated 100 points or one point per vote cast, whichever is less. So, if there are only 40 votes cast from a riding, there would only be 40 points up for grabs.

MP Garnett Genuis, who had proposed the change, said ridings with small memberships can't be allowed to have an outsized influence on the race.

The goal of the change, he said, was to ensure leadership candidates get out and hustle to grow the party, as opposed to ridings with small memberships being able to

"This is particularly beneficial for the growth of our party in regions which have had historically lower membership," he said.

"Members become donors and volunteers and I think this will be very helpful in those areas."

The point system was an issue of contention when the Conservative party was formed in a merger of the Progressive Conservatives and Canadian Alliance, and has been fought over at nearly every convention.

It was implemented instead of a one-member, one-vote approach as way to ensure leadership candidates didn't just focus on areas with strong membership numbers but got support across the country.

Leading the charge on the points approach was the leader of the PC Party at the time, Peter MacKay.

He ran against O'Toole last year and lost.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.