

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The federal government has failed to reach a planned agreement on a specialized health facility with a northern Ontario First Nation plagued by mercury contamination.

A memorandum of agreement was expected to be signed during a much-anticipated visit to the community by Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan.

Grassy Narrows First Nation Chief Rudy Turtle says he is disappointed but the community needs action his people can rely on.

Members of the community have lasting impacts of mercury contamination-- including impaired peripheral vision, hearing and speech -- after industrial waste was dumped in the local river system.

Help seemed to be on the way when the federal government promised a specialized treatment facility on the reserve in 2017 and a feasibility study was produced last fall outlining costs and design ideas.

O'Regan says he is obviously disappointed an agreement was not signed, but stressed the federal government has made progress and it is committed to getting the agreement right.