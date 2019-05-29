O'Regan visits Grassy Narrows, fails to reach agreement on health facility
Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 4:14AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 8:27PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The federal government has failed to reach a planned agreement on a specialized health facility with a northern Ontario First Nation plagued by mercury contamination.
A memorandum of agreement was expected to be signed during a much-anticipated visit to the community by Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan.
Grassy Narrows First Nation Chief Rudy Turtle says he is disappointed but the community needs action his people can rely on.
Members of the community have lasting impacts of mercury contamination-- including impaired peripheral vision, hearing and speech -- after industrial waste was dumped in the local river system.
Help seemed to be on the way when the federal government promised a specialized treatment facility on the reserve in 2017 and a feasibility study was produced last fall outlining costs and design ideas.
O'Regan says he is obviously disappointed an agreement was not signed, but stressed the federal government has made progress and it is committed to getting the agreement right.