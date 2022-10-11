O'Bonsawin's promotion to Supreme Court could derail sexual assault trial

The appointment of judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada could require prosecutors to re-try a sexual assault case she presided over and force the complainant to testify for a second time, an outcome the Crown says would be "a miscarriage of justice."

As a judge on the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, O’Bonsawin was presiding over the trial of an Ottawa man accused of two sexual assaults when she was appointed in August, becoming the first Indigenous jurist named to the top court.

By then most of the evidence in the case had been heard at trial, including testimony from the complainant and the accused, Kevin Damiano. The alleged assaults, both against the same woman, date back to 2012 and 2013.

Damiano’s lawyer, Diane Magas, wants a new judge to hear the case, which would likely require beginning the trial over again.

In court documents, prosecutor Moiz Karimjee argues that the defence is effectively asking for a mistrial and putting a new judge in charge would unfairly expose the complainant to a second round of testimony and cross-examination.

Magas denies her request would require a mistrial, saying in an email to CTV News that "my client is simply asking for the application of the Criminal Code section that deals with that so that his trial can be continued by a new judge."

The Criminal Code allows for substitution of a judge when the presiding justice "dies or is for any reason unable to continue," but if a judgment has not yet been made, the new judge "must commence the trial again as if no evidence" had been heard.

"It does not even require an important reason, good reason or even necessity. The standard is very low," Magas said.

The Supreme Court of Canada did not respond to a request for comment from O’Bonsawin.

In an affidavit supporting the Crown’s position, the complainant, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, says the legal proceedings have "consumed her life."

She says repeated delays in the trial have caused her post-traumatic stress that has affected her professionally and personally. She says she had a miscarriage of a pregnancy during the course of the legal proceedings.

"I would like to move on, close this chapter, and heal, as well as start a family without having to get devastating news," she said in the affidavit.

She testified over three days last year.

Damiano was charged in 2019 and his trial began in November 2021 but was delayed in January when O'Bonsawin went on medical leave. The trial was set to resume last month, when the defence planned to present evidence from a toxicologist.

The Crown estimates O'Bonsawin would have to sit for only three more days of trial and says this would not interfere with her duties on the Supreme Court

The Crown says O'Bonsawin has the discretion to decide whether to continue and lists other cases in which judges promoted to higher courts continued to hear cases they had already begun, including current Supreme Court justice Malcolm Rowe.

Rowe agreed to continue hearing a sexual assault case as a judge in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2001, when he was named to the province’s court of appeal, but he stepped aside from the sentencing phase after a jury convicted the accused.

A hearing in the matter is scheduled for Thursday.