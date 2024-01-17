Nunavut premier asks Ottawa for $250 million to tackle territory's housing crisis
Nunavut's premier is asking Ottawa to provide $250 million to help the territory build more homes, which he says is key to addressing health-care issues caused by overcrowding.
P. J. Akeeagok said in an interview in his office today housing is his government's top priority and a lack of housing has been an issue for decades across the North.
He says while he understands $250 million is a significant ask, Nunavut residents "deserve the same access" to housing as those elsewhere in Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Housing Minister Sean Fraser have spent the past several months travelling the country, announcing millions in spending for cities to get more homes built at a time when the Liberal government is under immense pressure to increase supply as a way to tackle housing affordability.
Akeeagok says it was "incredible" to see the amount of resources Ottawa has been providing to cities across Canada to tackle the current housing crisis, and the $250 million would be proportionate to what the federal government has spent elsewhere.
Another issue facing Nunavut is the increased cost of living, which he says people are feeling from higher food and fuel costs, particularly as households have no alternative but to use diesel.
Akeeagok says he would "absolutely" like to see Ottawa provide it with a carve-out when it comes to the levy on its fuel, as the government did in Atlantic Canada, given Nunavut's 25 communities have no access to alternative power.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
Donald Trump was threatened with expulsion from his Manhattan civil trial Wednesday after he repeatedly ignored a warning to keep quiet while writer E. Jean Carroll testified that he shattered her reputation after she accused him of sexual abuse.
MPs call on ethics commissioner to testify about Trudeau's latest Jamaican family vacation
Members of the House ethics committee have agreed to call Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to testify about the rules around gifts and trips amid concerns over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest Jamaican vacation.
Bill 96: Group seeking injunction against Quebec's French-language law
A group representing Quebec's English-speaking community is seeking an injunction with the court to challenge the province's controversial French-language law known as Bill 96, CTV News has learned.
Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam traded to the Indiana Pacers: reports
The Toronto Raptors have traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple media reports.
opinion The level of detail we know about King Charles' health is unusual. Why it was released
The surprise health news of two senior royal members raises concerns -- but also questions -- about what happens to all planned events they were to soon attend. On CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about who might take their place, and why such detailed information about the King was made public.
'Irreconcilable breakdown': Nygard's lawyer withdraws from sex assault case
The defence lawyer representing Peter Nygard has withdrawn from the former fashion mogul's ongoing criminal case ahead of sentencing, citing an 'irreconcilable' breakdown in their relationship.
Record number of invasive strep A infections in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
Immigration department says 144 Gazans on track to come to Canada, pending biometrics
Ottawa has processed visa applications for 144 people in the Gaza Strip, putting them on track to be reunited with extended family members in Canada -- as long as they can make it across the border for biometric screening and final approval.
Ontario man, children kidnapped, robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
Heartbreaking images show Vancouver's homeless suffering during snowstorm
An advocate on the Downtown Eastside is sharing photos of people suffering on snow-covered streets, saying the city is not doing enough to help homeless people and warning of potentially deadly consequences.
Video shows drivers sliding, crashing on notorious Surrey, B.C., hill during snowstorm
A notoriously slippery hill in Surrey, B.C., has been closed to traffic after a series of crashes and near-misses during Wednesday's snowstorm.
Man dies after being found on OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end Wednesday morning
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, OC Transpo says an employee discovered an individual on the bus as it returned to the St. Laurent bus garage at approximately 1 a.m.
Medicine for hostages and Palestinians arrives in Gaza under first Israel-Hamas deal since November
A shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas arrived in Gaza on Wednesday, part of a France- and Qatar- mediated deal that marked the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong ceasefire in November.
Snake on a plane! Live reptile discovered in overhead cabin on Bangkok flight
Chaos erupted on a domestic flight travelling from Thailand’s capital Bangkok to the southern province of Phuket after a live snake was discovered by passengers in an overhead bin.
Belgian customs seized record amount of cocaine in 2023
Customs seized 116 tons of cocaine in the port of Antwerp in 2023, setting a record for the second year in a row, Belgian authorities said on Wednesday.
King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate: Buckingham Palace
King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday, adding that the condition was benign and he would attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.
Yemen's Houthi rebels attack a U.S.-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden with bomb-carrying drone
A U.S.-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden came under attack Wednesday from a bomb-carrying drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, officials said.
Liberal minister touts trade, criticizes Conservative record on Ukraine in Prairie tour
Trade Minister Mary Ng is touring the Prairie provinces to speak with Ukrainian community and business leaders this week as Liberals accuse Conservatives of turning their backs on the war-torn country.
Canada watching for UN court decision on Israel and genocide, Trudeau says
Canada supports the International Court of Justice and is 'watching carefully' as it deliberates on an allegation of genocide against Israel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
Study suggests cancer, diabetes diagnoses delayed among kids during pandemic
While there was no significant increase in preventable illnesses and deaths in kids during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study suggests there were delays in some diagnoses.
Ontario expanding number of private clinics that can perform OHIP surgeries
The Ontario government will allow even more private clinics to perform surgical and diagnostic procedures in an effort to reduce wait times.
Are fingerprints unique? Not really, AI-based study finds
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
Samsung vies to make AI more mainstream by baking in more of the technology in its new Galaxy phones
Smartphones could get much smarter this year as the next wave of artificial intelligence seeps into the devices that accompany people almost everywhere they go.
U.S. company's lunar lander will burn up in Earth's atmosphere after failed moonshot
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
Amazon MGM to start production at Pinewood Toronto Studios
Film and television production company Amazon MGM Studios has entered into an agreement with Toronto’s Pinewood Studios for exclusive use of its facilities in future productions.
Ariana Grande announces new album, 'eternal sunshine,' will arrive March 8
Thank you, next: Ariana Grande announced on Wednesday that her new album, titled "eternal sunshine," will be released on March 8
Grammys 2024: From how to watch the music-filled show to who's nominated, here's what to know
The 2024 Grammy Awards are fast approaching — and it is never too early to plan your viewing experience.
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
'Some of the toughest cases': Investment fraud running rampant across Canada
According to data from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), the amount of money reported lost to investment scams has multiplied by nearly 20 times from 2019 to 2023.
Unredacted documents underscore Meta's 'historical reluctance' to protect children on Instagram
Newly unredacted documents from New Mexico's lawsuit against Meta underscore the company's 'historical reluctance' to keep children safe on its platforms, the complaint says.
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta
Someone in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, is waking up $70 million richer on Wednesday.
Chase the Ace jackpot in New Brunswick still up for grabs
Despite going on for 47 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick still lives on.
This lawn has been named the ugliest in the world - but it's all for a good cause
People from around the world were invited to post pictures of their dehydrated grass to social media in a bid to scoop the dubious accolade.
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Milojevic, 46, dies of heart attack
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, a mentor to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a former star player in his native Serbia, died Wednesday in Utah after suffering a heart attack, the team announced.
Fernandez bounced in second round at Australian Open
Delayed by rain for more than three hours, Leylah Fernandez got off to a great start in her rescheduled second-round women's singles match at the Australian Open. But after building a promising three-game lead in the first set, the Laval, Que., athlete sputtered even though her opponent made 39 unforced errors.
All over for Ons in Australian Open's 2nd round. Jabeur loses to 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva
Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur is out of the Australian Open in the second round after being beaten by 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday.
Here's why electric cars don't go as far in the cold
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
FCC chair asks automakers about plans to stop abusers from using car electronics to stalk partners
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's finance minister, Honda met on potential EV project
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.