IQALUIT, NUNAVUT -- Nunavut residents elected 11 new members to the 22-person legislative assembly in Monday's territorial vote.

Six incumbents lost their seats - including community and government services minister Jeannie Ehaloak, who lost by nine votes in Cambridge Bay.

Elections Nunavut says the results are tentative and a judge is to do an official recount in Cambridge Bay and one other constituency.

It says voter turnout was 49.9 per cent - down from 63 per cent in 2017.

Six women were voted in, tying the 2017 record for the most women elected in Nunavut.

Members of the legislature in the consensus-style government are to choose a premier and cabinet on Nov. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2021.