

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Starting on Remembrance Day, the audio of Parliament Hill Dominion Carillonneur's performances will be streamed online.

The recitals will be available live on the House of Commons' website for anyone to tune in for as carillonneur Andrea McCrady performs the 53-bell instrument that is played with a keyboard pedal.

On Nov. 11, McCrady will be on the keys at three separate times for Canadians to enjoy no matter where they are.

The first performance starts at 9:30 a.m. EST and will include a rendition of "In Flanders Fields," then the carillon will toll again at noon after the National War Memorial ceremony for a shorter recital that includes the "RCAF March Past" and a song called "After the War" from the film "Passchendaele."

Finally, at 4:35 p.m. the Peace Tower will participate in the cross-Canada Bells of Peace initiative that will see city halls, churches, and military bases ring bells to commemorate the end of the First World War. After playing "The Last Post," McCrady will hit the largest bell 100 times.

Usually, the 15-minute performances happen at noon, eastern on weekdays from September to June, and over the summer they are hour-long shows that begin at 11 a.m. EST.

The carillon has been called the "voice of the nation" and often the Dominion Carillonneur has been known to schedule thematically-relevant recitals, such as once playing "Puff the Magic Dragon" on 4/20.

The schedules are posted in advance online, including next Friday’s which will be McCrady arrangements of Gordon Lightfoot songs, including "Alberta Bound" and "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald."