

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed entrepreneur, community volunteer and long-time political donor Colin Deacon as a senator for Nova Scotia.

Deacon is perhaps best known as the founder of technology firm BlueLight Analytics, which does work in the dentistry field, and as the former CEO of SpellRead, a company focused on improved reading skills among kids.

He is also currently the vice-chair of the Kids Brain Health Network, which supports research into cerebral palsy, autism and other neurological disorders affecting children, and serves on the board of the Halifax Assistance Fund.

Elections Canada records show Deacon has contributed thousands of dollars to the Liberal Party since 2007, though his most recent political donations were to Conservative leadership candidate Michael Chong last year.

Deacon is the 37th senator appointed to the red chamber by Trudeau, and will sit as an independent.

With his appointment, the 105-seat Senate is left with nine vacancies.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Colin Deacon as Parliament's newest independent Senator," Trudeau said in a statement announcing the appointment.

"His experience as an entrepreneur and his commitment to serving those in need make him a great choice to represent the people of Nova Scotia. I look forward to working with him to make a difference in the lives of Canadians."