

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says while she welcomes Ottawa's renewed commitment to backstopping the Trans Mountain pipeline, her government will still pass a bill that could punish B.C. with oil-related price spikes.

Notley says Alberta has the right to act in its own best interests, particularly as B.C. continues to frustrate construction of the pipeline expansion.

She says if the impasse is not resolved soon, she is, in her words, "ready and prepared to turn off the taps."

The bill echoes similar legislation passed by Alberta in the early 1980s in a fight with Ottawa over oil resources and profits.

The bill would give Alberta the power to intervene in the energy market, to decide how much fuel is sent and by what means, be it by rail or pipeline.

Earlier today, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the federal government will financially backstop Trans Mountain, and says if Kinder Morgan walks away, other potential partners may step up.