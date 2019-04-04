

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Alberta's two main political leaders used the only election debate to drill in on trust, with Jason Kenney saying Rachel Notley can't run the economy and Notley saying Kenney's moral compass needs a major readjustment.

Kenney, the United Conservative leader, says Notley has failed to stand up for Alberta's interests and has allowed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring in legislation that threatens energy projects.

Kenney says Notley, the NDP leader, has also run-up multibillion-dollar deficits and a debt that is forecast to approach $100 billion in four years.

Notley questioned Kenney's moral leadership, citing intolerant views expressed by some UCP candidates.

She also spoke of the investigations into the UCP leadership campaign.

Notley challenged Kenney's plan to roll back some protections for LGBTQ students.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel accused both Notley and Kenney of failure and says a vote for his party means people don't have to choose between a good economy and a kind society.

Liberal Leader David Khan promised to galvanize the economy by effectively ending provincial income tax while bringing in a sales tax.