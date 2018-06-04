

CTVNews.ca Staff





From "a made in Canada approach," to "joints in the toaster oven," here are some memorable snippets and commentary of note on Bill C-45 and the federal plan for legalized marijuana:

"We are choosing to legalize marijuana because the current system is failing Canadians… Everywhere around the world people are grappling with a failed war on drugs. People are very interested with the leadership that Canada is showing in terms of figuring out how to better protect our kids and pull away the profits from criminals and organized crime." -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons, May 10, 2017.

"We have in Bill C-45 an extensive set of restrictions and proposed regulation on advertising and branding. These move extensively beyond anything that U.S. states have done, even when they started to catch up on this. We're out there on the leading edge in terms of our comparators. This is a made-in-Canada approach to cannabis reform — not a made-in-Colorado approach… This approach represents extensive research and analysis." -- Senate sponsor, Independent Sen. Tony Dean in the Senate, June 1, 2018.

"We have already established that this legislation would put marijuana in the hands of children, not just with the 15 joints that 12-year-olds can have but with the four plants per household, so little Johnny can put some in the toaster oven and smoke it up… Why does the minister not care about the safety of Canadians and Canadian children?" -- Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu in the House of Commons, June 6, 2017.

"The fact that we have a government that’s talking about legalization that hasn't immediately decriminalized possession is completely offensive, completely unacceptable. Right now there are people currently being charged, being convicted, and being imprisoned for an offense that will become legal. That's something the government should have done immediately." -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in the House of Commons foyer, Oct. 4, 2017.

"We will be prepared through training of our members to ensure that they know what that legislation is and how to react to the legislation. I think that like with any new legislation, there’s always that new bit where people are stumbling even with training, they’ll stumble a little bit through it until we figure out how it plays out on the frontline and after that I think we’re good to go." -- RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki in an interview which aired on CTV News, May 27, 2018.