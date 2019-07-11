

Bill Graveland and Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press





SASKATOON -- Northern premiers say they expect provinces to do their part when it comes to reducing greenhouse gases in Canada.

The leaders of the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut say they brought up the issue in Saskatoon at the annual meeting of Canada's premiers, which wraps up today.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver says his territory successfully negotiated a carbon pricing system with Ottawa and that anyone running for political leadership better have a plan to deal with climate change.

Northwest Territories Premier Bob McLeod says people in the North are living with the effects of a changing climate mostly brought on by those living to the south.

Along with Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq, they underscored the need for a national plan to protect Arctic sovereignty and funding to tackle issues like high food costs and inadequate housing and access to health care.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is hosting the meeting of The Council of the Federation, which has so far included discussions on trade barriers and pipelines.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday that he is trying to work with Quebec Premier Francois Legault on moving oil through the province by pipeline as part of a future energy corridor.

But Legault told reporters there is no "social acceptability" in Quebec for oil pipelines.

Kenney said he believes Legault understands the financial pain Albertans are feeling and that provinces receiving equalization payments should help develop resources that pay the bills in the federation.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has also said he plans to express his concerns with Legault about Quebec's new law that bans public servants in positions of power from wearing religious symbols.