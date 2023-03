No 'spike' in foreign interference in last two elections but allegations being reviewed, MPs hear

OTTAWA -

While officials are acutely aware of China’s efforts to interfere in Canadian elections, top federal officials say the outcomes of last two federal elections were not compromised by foreign actors, nor were there spikes in interference during those campaigns.

"I continue to believe… that there is a baseline amount of foreign interference going on every day in Canada that we need to be mindful of, but that I was not aware of any spike in foreign interference during either the 2019 or 2021 election campaigns, and I stand by that," deputy minister of foreign affairs David Morrison told MPs on Thursday.

Pointing to the absence of an alert from the independent panel that monitored the last two elections and was mandated to inform Canadians if the integrity of the vote was compromised, the director of Canada's spy agency said he agrees that the threshold was not reached.

"Based on my information and my experience, for what it's worth… I would say that I concur with that conclusion," said CSIS Director David Vigneault.

"CSIS takes all allegations of foreign interference very seriously, and uses its authorities under the CSIS Act to investigate, provide advice to government in where appropriate, and take measures to reduce the threat."

Vigneault's comments come in the midst of marathon testimony at PROC from top national security, elections, and foreign intelligence officials as part of a months-long study into elections interference.

That study has ramped up in recent weeks amid months of media reports, including those citing unnamed CSIS sources, raising questions around alleged "sophisticated" attempts to meddle, including claims that specific MPs or candidates were targeted by China, in an effort to re-elect Liberals. China's embassy in Ottawa has called the allegations of interference attempts "purely baseless and defamatory."

Despite all that's been reported, the RCMP has yet to confirm any investigations into the interference allegations, and none of the officials have confirmed the reporting, speaking frankly about the risks posed to Canada's national security by those leaking the information.

On Thursday, RCMP's deputy commissioner of federal policing, Michael Duheme, said the federal police force has not received any "actionable intelligence" that would lead to an investigation in regards to the last election, nor have any charges been laid.

"The challenge in the system currently, is we need to be able to protect our methods of operation. We need to be able to protect our human sources, our technical sources, our employees. And so that sometimes poses challenges as was mentioned by the panel yesterday in terms of converting that intelligence into evidence," said CSIS deputy director of operations Michelle Tessier.

Various officials sought to drive home the point on Thursday that there is a difference between intelligence and evidence, one being information received and the other being information that law enforcement can act on, and that taking intelligence "out of context," or without the appropriate caveats, "can be very pernicious."

"The current debate that is going on social media, in the mainstream press, and in this committee is… Canadians would be better served if the debate took into account what intelligence is and what intelligence is not. And that misreading or taking out of context an intel report can lead to divisiveness, which in itself, plays into the hands of some of our adversaries," Morrison said.

"So without speculating about, you know, whether a foreign power might be behind something… could this be a form of foreign interference? The outcome is the same. They seek to weaken our societies and the glue that holds our societies together.”

COMMISSIONER REVIEWING INTERFERENCE COMPLAINTS

Elections Canada Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault, right, and Commissioner of Canada Elections Caroline Simard speaks with Bardish Chagger, Chair of the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs before a meeting on Parliament hill, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Earlier in Thursday's hearing, Canada's elections commissioner said that her office is in the process of conducting a "rigorous and thorough review" of every complaint and piece of information regarding allegations of foreign interference during the last two federal elections.

"I am seized with the importance of this issue, as well as the need to reassure Canadians under these exceptional circumstances," said Commissioner of Canada Elections Caroline Simard, who is responsible for enforcing federal elections laws, and has the power to lay Criminal Code charges.

"This review is ongoing as I speak, to determine whether there's any tangible evidence of wrongdoing under the Canada Elections Act," she said.

Simard told MPs that this work is being conducted "impartially and independently from the government." The outcome will allow her to determine whether the allegations meet the threshold of breaching Canada's elections laws, but would not result in drawing conclusions around the "validity of election results overall or in a particular riding."

The commissioner said that complaints have come into her office both prior to, and in light of reports from The Globe and Mail and Global News. Overall the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections has received 158 complaints regarding 10 situations of potential elections violations, and 16 complaints regarding 13 situations in the 2021 campaign. Simard was not definitive on how many of these complaints were in regards to alleged Beijing election interference.

"For reasons of confidentiality, I will not be able to provide further details regarding the ongoing review, complaints, or any or any other information received by my office. As with any investigative body, confidentiality is essential to protect the presumption of innocence and of course to avoid compromising the integrity of our work," Simard said, imploring anyone with information about potential wrongdoing under the Canada Elections Act to contact her office.

The testimony from top intelligence officials who said there was no spike in interference -- despite the recent media reports and the commissioner noting hundreds of complaints -- was met with incredulity by Conservative MP and committee member Michael Cooper, who accused public servants of citing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "talking points."

"That seems incredible that you would say that there was no spike… I have some difficulty believing that and it really begs the question whether this [election monitoring] panel really was interested in getting to the bottom of foreign interference and respond in real time… because it just doesn't add up," Cooper said.

Appearing alongside Simard, Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault said that while he encourages Canadians to treat the reported allegations of election meddling "with caution," the news has raised questions of great concern for Canadian democracy and national sovereignty.

"Foreign interference is not a partisan issue. It can target elected and public officials at all levels of government, across parties… Canadians also have a right to know that every effort is deployed to tackle the threat of foreign interference," Perrault said.

"While it is not possible to draw a straight line between foreign influence and the outcome of a particular election, acts of foreign interference attack the fairness of the electoral process and must be addressed to protect our democracy."

TESTIMONY WOULD BE LIMITED AT INQUIRY

MPs on the committee are poised to vote Thursday on an NDP motion calling for a national public inquiry to be struck to further examine the issue of foreign interference, with the power to compel national security documents and call key government and political figures to testify.

The New Democrats have taken the position that, as more reports emerge, the parliamentary committee is not the most appropriate venue to continue this investigation.

The Conservatives are expected to back the call for an inquiry, but with caveats. The Official Opposition wants PROC's work to continue, and that the individual heading the "independent" inquiry be unanimously selected by all recognized parties in the House of Commons.

Given the highly sensitive national security information underpinning the issue, officials’ testimonies have been mostly light in detail or specifics, citing obligations to protect classified information.

Simard and Perrault testified Thursday that the information they'd be able to provide at a public inquiry would not be any different than what they have been able to tell PROC.

So far, while insisting the Liberals take the issue of interference seriously, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resisted the calls for an independent public inquiry, pointing to a host of existing bodies and authorities.

On Wednesday, Trudeau's National Security and Intelligence Adviser Jody Thomas told the committee that the top-secret and multi-party National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) would be best to get to the bottom of the various reports.

Thomas said that is because officials can be "absolutely transparent" with the MPs and senators who make up that committee because they have been cleared to see the top-secret information that would allow them to fully assess the foreign meddling allegations and any potential impact on Canada's democratic institutions.

PROC has a mandate to review and report on the election of members to the House of Commons, and has been studying the issue of foreign election interference through public meetings, since November.

Wednesday and Thursday's meetings are the result of MPs unanimously voting to expand their study to cover the last two federal elections and call additional cabinet ministers and federal security and elections officials to testify, given the recent reporting and opposition MPs’ increasing concerns about the Liberal government's transparency surrounding potential foreign meddling.

Procedural deliberations are expected to continue on Thursday afternoon over a push led by the Conservatives and backed by the Bloc Québécois to further extend the committee's witness list. The Official Opposition also wants a further trove of top-secret documents turned over, which sparked an hours-long debate with Liberal MPs questioning whether the Conservatives’ intentions are to “create a big show out of our security agencies,” as one Liberal MP and committee member put it.