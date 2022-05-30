No new accountability system needed to combat sexual misconduct in the military: Arbour

Establishing an entirely new reporting and accountability stream to combat sexual harassment and assault within the Canadian Armed Forces will just further crowd an already overcrowded space, says former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour.

In her highly-anticipated review of the cultural crisis within the military and recommendations for a path forward, Arbour says tackling this issue requires a major rejig of existing structures, and minimizing the monopoly the CAF has over its members by tapping into the services of civilian institutions as it relates to prosecuting members for sexual offences.

Arbour lists 48 recommendations for consideration by the federal government, ranging from terminology changes, to recruitment targets, and improved reporting schemes.

More details to come…