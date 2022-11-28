No fiscal restraint shown in fall update: parliamentary budget officer
Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux told members of Parliament on Monday that the federal government did not show fiscal restraint in its recent fall economic statement.
At a meeting of the House of Commons finance committee, Giroux said the federal government is spending a significant portion of the new fiscal room it ended up with this year — and that's not "keeping one's powder dry."
The comment called back to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's remarks when she presented the update early this month.
"In the months to come, we will be able to invest in the Canadian economy and to be there for the Canadians who need it the most — because we were responsible in April, and because we are keeping our powder dry today," she said during a speech in the House.
High inflation and the COVID-19 recovery boosted government revenues, resulting in a lower-than-projected federal deficit for the year.
But the Liberals earmarked $52.2 billion in new spending out of the $81.2 billion in new fiscal room since their spring budget, Giroux said, arguing that this does not spell fiscal restraint.
Giroux also raised the issue of transparency in government finances, citing $14.2 billion in new measures for which the government did not provide specific details.
The finance committee is studying Liberal legislation that enacts the promises in the November mini-budget.
They include new measures to spur clean energy investment and to help Canadians struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living.
The fiscal update also painted a cloudy picture of Canada's financial future, warning of a risk of recession despite projecting a possible budgetary surplus five years down the road.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2022.
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
